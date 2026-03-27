Jill Biden's Secret Service agent has accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia airport.

On Friday (March 27) the agent had been assigned to Biden when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport.

While Biden was at the airport at the time, she was not with the agent when the shooting took place, the US Secret Service spokesperson, Nate Herring, told PEOPLE.

The agent was rushed to a nearby hospital, but according to Herring, he 'suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon'.

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"There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition," he added.

Biden was not with the agent at the time of the shooting (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a Program of Pride Live)

Following the incident, an investigation is taking place to review exactly what happened and how the gun went off.

"The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident," the spokesperson added.

CBS reports that police have said preliminary reports indicate the agent fired the gun while in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV near to the 1 PIA Way and the Pennsylvania Tower outside Terminal C.

Meanwhile, a witness said the agent was attempting to get back into the SUV when the gun went off.

UNILAD has reached out to Biden for comment.

Jill Biden was First Lady between the years of 2021 and 2025 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Biden was First Lady between the years of 2021 and 2025 while husband, Joe Biden was in office.

Former presidents and first ladies receive lifetime Secret Service protection even once they've left the White House.

Current president Donald Trump has long criticised Biden over his time in office. Recently, Trump said: "If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation. He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president."

The 79-year-old has consistently made jabs at his two predecessors, even going so far as to add some 'divisive' plaques underneath their portraits at the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee's fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (March 25), Trump then went on to further criticise the Democratic Party by claiming they 'put America last', while Republicans do the opposite.

"Republicans are the party for every hardworking patriot," he continued. "And we do something very much different from them. We put America first."