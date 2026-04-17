Launching scathing attacks on his political enemies seems to be part of Donald Trump's daily routine, but when the Commander-in-Chief unloaded with both barrels at a recent roundtable discussion, he unwittingly shot himself in the foot.

The president accidentally put himself on blast while attempting to champion his administration's tax policies, a day after over 200 million Americans filed their returns for the past year - a fifth of whom claimed tax refunds brought in since Trump took office.

Yet as he was championing his policies, the president unwittingly blamed himself for turning the country into a 'laughing stock' in a major slip of the tongue.

"A year ago, our country was a laughing stock," he told the Las Vegas discussion on Thursday (April 16).

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Donald Trump made some odd comments during the tax policy forum (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

While the 79-year-old was seemingly attempting to attack former President Joe Biden, he appeared to forget that 12 months ago, in April 2025, it was himself who sat in the Oval Office.

"All over the world, they laughed at us," Trump continued to say.

"They're not laughing any more," he finished by saying, which immediately became an ironic statement as social media users.

One person commented: "Dipsh*t, I got news for ya. You were President a year ago and the world is laughing harder as each day passes."

While another added: "We’re still laughing at you but now everyone hates you as well. Good job."

Democratic Whip in the House of Representatives, Katherine Clark, echoed these comments, saying: "You were an embarrassment then, and you still are."

But the president's awkward moments at the tax press conference did not stop there.

While reading a prepared speech, Trump began to say: "Millions of American small businesses, including corner stores..." But then he, bizarrely, got caught up on this everyday phrase.

The US leader, who has an estimated net worth of $6.5 million, went on: "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described - a corner store. Who the hell wrote that?"

In another possibly out of touch moment during the Vegas event, President Trump appeared to say that wealthy individuals utilize tax deductions, but poorer people do not.

He seemingly blamed himself for turning the country into a 'laughing stock' (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "So when rich people do something, they always look for deductions, right? It's always deductions. They have deductions and everything.

"And middle class and middle-income people, poorer people, they don't get — they don't think in terms of deductions."

However, a larger reason than ignorance for the upper and middle classes claiming more in tax refunds than those on low incomes is quite simple - most of the Trump tax cuts seem to be aimed at rich people.

Analysis by the Tax Police Center of cuts in the 'Big Beautiful Bill' shows that 60 percent of the tax benefits are going to the top 20 percent of households, those earning over $217,000.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.

The most bizarre quotes and announcements from Trump's second term

He won't deport Prince Harry because 'he has enough problems with Meghan'

In early 2025, Trump was asked during an interview with the New York Post if he had plans to kick Prince Harry out of the US amid ongoing questions about his immigration status.

"I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife," he said. "She’s terrible."

Saying Volodymyr Zelenskyy was 'all dressed up' in military attire

Ahead of a 2025 meeting in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president wore a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident - after which he'd vowed not to wear a suit until Russia's invasion of his country would come to an end.

Trump jokily said as he greeted Zelenskyy: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Saying Denmark doesn't have a right to Greenland - despite it belonging to them

When the US was involved in that dispute over Greenland, as Trump wanted the land to be America’s, he claimed that Denmark didn't have the 'right' to the country.

Well, it's clear Trump didn't realize that Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark, and has been part of Denmark for 600 years.

A promise to bring back plastic straws

Again in 2025, Trump - who sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 election campaign - said paper straws 'don't work' and 'disgustingly' dissolve when being used.

"These things don’t work," he said. "I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode."

Saying the Biden administration spent $8 million making mice transgender

During his address to Congress in March 2025, Trump accused the Biden administration of spending $8 million on 'transgender mice' experiments.

PBS later fact-checked this and concluded that this claim was false, with PBS News Hour's White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López saying 'the idea that scientists are making mice transgender is false'.

"These experiments were studying the effects of gender-affirming hormones on asthma and on whether gender-affirming hormones increase breast cancer risk," Barrón-López explained.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

On his first day in office for his second term of presidency in January 2025, Trump infamously signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America to honor 'American greatness'.

It's important to note that the change applies only to US federal communications and maps.

Saying a day like The Purge would 'curb crime'

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump wildly called for 'one real rough, nasty' and 'violent day' of police retaliation in order to eradicate crime 'immediately' - which many drew comparisons to the thriller film The Purge.

"One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out and it will end immediately, you know? It will end immediately," Trump said to the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania.