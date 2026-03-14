The five teenagers that were charged in relation to Jason Hughes' death will not be prosecuted.

A community in Georgia have been left devastated after a group of students' prank went horrifically wrong, resulting in Hughes' death on March 6.

Hughes' home had been targeted in a prank involving his property being covered with toilet roll. When the 40-year-old left his house to confront the students involved, he tripped and fell into the road.

Reportedly Hughes, a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School in Hall County, had known the students were going to come to his home, BBC News reports, and he'd hoped to catch them in the act.

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One of the students, Jayden Ryan Wallace, is then believed to have ran over Hughes when fleeing the scene by car as they were confronted. It had been raining on the day in question.

The 18-year-old went on to be charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. Meanwhile the other four teenagers involved were charged with criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Hughes' family asked for the charges against the five students to be dropped to 'prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students'.

His wife added that dropping the charges 'would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children'.

In accordance with the family's wishes, the charges (as of March 13) had been dropped by the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Hughes, 40, died on March 6 after being struck by a car (Jason Hughes/Facebook)

Speaking following the news that the teens will no longer be prosecuted, Graham McKinnon, the attorney for Jayden Wallace’s family, said in a statement, per WWNY: "As he was leaving the home, Jayden never saw Mr. Hughes, and Jayden’s vehicle had only traveled a few feet when the accident occurred.

"Vehicular homicide charges were not warranted because Jayden never operated his truck in a dangerous, improper, or unsafe manner. In the end, there was no crime — only an extremely sad and devastating accident."

He added: "Jayden is still grieving deeply but is determined to move forward eventually to live a life that would make Jason Hughes proud."

According to Wallace's parents, Hughes 'meant the world' to their son. Now the teenager has pledged that he will 'live out the remainder of [his] life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ'.

"He will never be forgotten," Wallace went on to say of his late teacher and coach.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].