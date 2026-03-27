Donald Trump has detailed his questionable nickname for the US ambassador to Greece during an independence day celebration for the European nation at the White House.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was made ambassador in September last year and joined the president in the White House this week for the celebrations.

At one point, Trump invited Guilfoyle to join him on stage, where he revealed his nickname for his US ambassador to Greece.

The president said: "Kimberlay. Kimberly Guilfoyle. I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right? But you are the greatest and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends."

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Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle called it quits on their engagement after a six-year relationship in December 2024, which funnily enough is the month Trump nominated her to be the US ambassador to Greece after he won the 2024 presidential election.

Guilfoyle was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom between 2001 and 2006 and is now with businessman Eric Villency.

In a press release marking Greek Independence Day, the White House said the US is 'tied to both ancient and modern Greece'.

The press release states: "We are tethered by history and tradition, the struggle for self-governance, emancipation, and rebirth. Our Founding Fathers drew inspiration from Greek philosophers and statesmen to form the tenets of our new Republic, now enshrined in our Constitution.

"Our national character has been shaped, in part, by the indelible impact of Greek influence in the arts and architecture, language and literature, and academia and military tradition.

"Today, across the United States, generations of Greek Americans infuse our neighborhoods and communities with a rich legacy of cultural traditions, and a heritage of family, faith, hospitality, and civic responsibility."

Kimberly Guilfoyle joined Donald Trump on stage (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Describing Greece as a 'valued Nato ally', the Trump administration thanked Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, for the ongoing 'economic and diplomatic partnership' across 'energy, science, technology, shipping, logistics, and defense'.

The release continued: "The permanent presence of naval forces in Souda Bay and bilateral training events enhance warfighting capabilities and reflect our mutual commitment to joint military cooperation as a cornerstone of security and stability in Europe.

"On this day, we pause to celebrate Hellenic independence, people of Greek heritage worldwide, and the abiding kinship of likeminded nations who cherish democracy, patriotism, prosperity, and peace."