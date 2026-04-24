The US Justice Department has announced plans to restore death by firing squad as a method of execution for federal offences.

A memo from the DoJ obtained by Fox News said that it would be 'readopting' the lethal injection which was put in place during Trump's first administration, and would also be including death by firing squad.

Firing squad is currently in place as a method of execution in five US states - Idaho, South Carolina, Utah, Mississippi, and Oklahoma, but this would see it used for federal offences.

The rate of executions by firing squad is also increasing, with South Carolina condemning three people to death by firing squad in 2025, the first time the method was authorized in 15 years.

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Idaho has also passed a bill which would make firing squad the primary method of execution in the state.

Capital punishment remains a deeply controversial topic in the US, with the effectiveness of capital punishment in deterring crime called into question as critics highlight a lack of evidence for claims about its effectiveness.

Firing squad and lethal injection are both methods of execution used in the US (Bernd Obermann/Getty)

Nonetheless, the Trump administration continues to champion the death penalty, claiming that it is 'critical to deterring the most barbaric crimes'.

A memo from the DoJ obtained by Fox News read: "Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences — clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals."

It added: "Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases."

March 2026 saw a man in South Carolina become the fourth person to be killed by executed with guns since the 1970s after being convicted of a double murder.

Capital punishment is a controversial topic in the US (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In a statement on Friday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche accused the previous administration of failing in its 'duty to protect the American people'.

He said: “The prior administration failed in its duty to protect the American people by refusing to pursue and carry out the ultimate punishment against the most dangerous criminals, including terrorists, child murderers, and cop killers."

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice is once again enforcing the law and standing with victims.”

The announcement also said that the DoJ wants to 'streamline the process for seeking death sentences'.

This includes efforts to reduce the time between a court passing sentence and execution.