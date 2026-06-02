Donald Trump's approval rating hits all-time low as results dip to 'critical' level

Donald Trump's approval rating has hit record lows, as there is now a larger percentage of voters who strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing, than those who approve.

Trump's approval rating is now negative on every individual issue tested by Big Data Poll, which, every month, measures the difference between the percentage of those who strongly approve, and strongly disapprove of the administration.

According to the May poll, 57.4 percent of registered voters now disapprove of the job the president is doing in office, with 46.2 percent of those strongly disapproving.

Big Data Poll claimed that this a 'new low for the president during his second term, and the first time he has dipped into the critical 30s'.

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The firm's director, Rich Baris, has historically supported the Trump administration, but has grown more critical following the war with Iran.

Trump's approval rating has never been this low before. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He wrote in the report: "After a year of voters making themselves clear while granting an unheard-of amount of political grace, Republicans have dug themselves into a massive hole by not heeding their warnings."

Trump's latest approval ratings

Trump's 39.4 percent approval rating in May's survey is down from 44.8 percent in January.

On the economy and jobs, 38.5 percent said they approved of the job Trump was doing, while 56.9 percent said they disapproved.

And on cost of living, just 29 percent said they approved, compared to 66.5 percent who said they disapproved.

The war in Iran was also measured in the poll, with 58.3 percent said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the situation, and 33.7 percent said they approved.

The poll further revealed that 53.4 percent of Americans specifically opposed US military strikes in Iran.

The president's approval rating is now negative on every individual issue. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Baris added: "Voters have run out of patience with the administration and the majority party."

Despite the all-time low ratings, voters admitted that they trust Republicans more than Democrats on immigration and border security, with 42 percent saying they trusted Republicans and 39.1 percent saying they trusted Democrats.

What has the White House said?

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Newsweek: "The ultimate poll was November 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda.

"No other president in history has accomplished more for the American people than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more."

They added that the administration has 'already made historic progress', and that this is 'just the beginning' of the agenda.