Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown has opened up about his final conversation with his brother before the star's death at 43.

Matt Brown, one of the original stars of Alaskan Bush People, has died, after his body was recovered from a river in Washington state.

His death was announced by his brothers on Saturday evening (May 30), revealing the devastating detail that it was Noah who was the first to discover his body.

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"Right now, all I can say is that he was lost in the river. He was lost in the river, and we found him," he said, speaking with US Weekly.

Speaking on TikTok, his brother Bear Brown opened up about the struggles Matt had been facing in the last several years, noting that he had been dealing with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as other personal issues he had chosen to keep out of the public eye.

Matt Brown had struggled in recent years, according to his brothers. (@mattbrown511/Instagram)

Noah detailed the events leading up to his brother's death, claiming to have seen him just the day prior.

"I actually saw him the day before, just in one of those, like, driving by, wave-type situations," he said.

The star added: "I wish I had more time when I drove past. It was stopped, but … it is what it is."

Noah also opened up about their final conversation, which he said took place 'two or three weeks before' Matt's death.

"I ran into him in the grocery store, and the last thing I said to him was, 'OK, love you more, man,' which was our thing.

Noah opened up about the heartbreaking discovery he made on Saturday (May 30). (@noah_dc_brown/Instagram)

"You never know when the last time you’re going to see someone is, so always say how you feel right before you say goodbye, because it could be the last thing. Then that was it."

Opening up about their relationship, Noah noted that they didn't fight, but simply kept their distance.

"He and I were good, and I’m very, very thankful for that," he added, "I do wish, though, that there could have been more, but in the end, that’s kind of always how it is."

The Discovery Channel docudrama-style series followed Billy Brown and Ami Brown’s survival in Alaska’s remote wilderness, before moving their life to Washington state with their seven children: Matt, Noah, Joshua, Bear, Gabe, Bird, and Rain.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.