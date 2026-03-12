Donald Trump recently teased a potential new career for Jake Paul, predicting that he could enter the realm of politics.

But how do Americans really feel about the influencer-turned-boxer?

The US president, 79, made the surprising suggestion at a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday (March 11) and former Disney star Paul was in attendance.

During an appearance at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Trump surprised the audience when he made a reference to a possible political future for 29-year-old Paul, before inviting him onstage.

Advert

"I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," remarked the POTUS, however, he didn’t specify whether he thought this would be at a local, national, or presidential level.

Trump then continued by offering his unwavering support should the boxer - who was defeated by Anthony Joshua in December - decide to make his prediction a reality, by adding: "You have my complete and total endorsement."

Could Jake Paul move into politics? (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump also praised Paul’s podcast, calling it ‘big stuff’ and gushing, ‘this guy has guts’.

Paul took to the podium to honor Trump’s impact on his life, as he said: "What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage.

"We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way.

"You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."

How do Americans really feel about Jake Paul?

We have some insight into how Americans feel about Paul, thanks to the international market-research and opinion polling company YouGov. It runs surveys and collects public opinion data in many countries.

In a ‘Fame & Popularity’ tracker for Paul, ‘Fame’, ‘Popularity’, ‘Disliked’, and ‘Neutral’ are tracked in separate categories, all within the US.

Just under 2,000 people were polled and the findings suggest that while Paul is widely recognized in the United States, he is not broadly popular.

The survey data shows that about 69 percent of Americans say they have heard of him, indicating high public awareness.

However, only around 19 percent report having a positive opinion, while roughly 33 percent say they dislike him.

The results suggest Paul is a highly recognizable but polarizing public figure, with negative opinions outweighing positive ones among those surveyed.

Trump offered his 'total endorsement' to Paul (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The surprise endorsement also comes amid mixed public perceptions of the president himself. A recent national survey by NBC, cited by Trump, shows the president with a 41 percent favorability rating and 53 percent unfavorability among registered voters.

Despite the net-negative rating, the poll found Trump remains more popular than several leading figures speculated to run in the 2028 presidential election. This includes figures like JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom and Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez.