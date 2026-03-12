Donald Trump teases political future for Jake Paul and offers his ‘total endorsement’





Donald Trump has teased a brand new career possibility for influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, as he shared his prediction that he would soon be entering into the world of politics.

Trump made the surprising statement at his latest rally in Kentucky, where Paul himself was in attendance, just months after his devastating boxing loss to Anthony Joshua in December.

During an appearance at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Trump caught audiences off guard when he made reference to a potential political future for the star, before inviting Paul on stage to address the crowds himself.

"I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," remarked the President, however he didn’t specify whether he thought this would be at a local, national, or presidential level.

Trump then continued by offering his unwavering support should Paul decide to make his prediction a reality, by adding: “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

Trump offered his 'total endorsement' to Jake (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Crowds gathered then immediately erupted into applause as Paul was invited up on stage, just moments after Trump had directly referenced him in his initial speech. "I didn't ask Jake who he voted for, but I don't think it was Kamala,” he had said a few moments prior.

"I think your whole reputation would be shot if he said 'Oh, I voted for Kamala.' That would be the end of your whole career, Jake.”

Bizarrely, during the speech he also went on to sing Paul’s praises for his other career avenues too, notably his podcast: BS w/ Jake Paul, which Trump revealed he had been invited to appear on.

"His podcast is big stuff and he's big stuff," Trump said. "This guy has guts.”

After the undeniable show of support, Paul took to the podium to honor Trump’s impact on his life, as he gushed: “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage," Paul said.

"We never back down from a fight, even if they're much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you.”

He also credited his father and his childhood upbringing for being so vocal about all things political, as he added: "My dad taught me to fight and all of our voices matter in America.I'm never afraid to speak the truth.”

Paul’s high praise of Trump is far from the first time he has entered into the political arena and made his views known, with the former Disney channel star having made his support of Trump public knowledge throughout the President’s campaign trail back in 2024.

He even publicly declared his endorsement of Trump on his YouTube channel while actively encouraging others to conduct their own research on political topics.















