A fan-favorite film that's up for Best Picture at this weekend's Oscars is available to stream for free.

Ahead of most awards ceremonies, the movies up for awards sometimes disappear off the face of the earth — or you have to pay a small fortune to rent them online (cough, Marty Supreme).

But, there are some Oscar-nominated movies that are streaming ahead of the awards that are set to take place on Sunday.

The movies up for Best Picture this year are: Bugonia, Frankenstein, F1, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

So far, the jury is out as to who will take home one of the biggest prizes of the night. While Deadline and The Los Angeles Times has put their money on One Battle After Another, Variety thinks that Sinners will prove victorious.

The Secret Agent is nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars (NEON)

The news outlet does think that The Secret Agent should win, however, and a lot of people agree. Others have also argued that movie – which stars Narcos actor Wagner Moura – should have received more nominations.

"The Secret Agent should totally win the Best Picture Oscar. It shouldn't even be close. What a masterpiece... and I loved a lot of the others," somebody said on Twitter.

"I think The Secret Agent might win Best Picture at the Oscars," said another.

A third added: "I want Secret Agent to win the most but Sinners will probably win, which is also an incredible movie."

Arguing The Secret Agent should have got more than four nominations, another film fan wrote: "The Secret Agent deserved twice as many Oscar nominations as it received."

Check out the trailer here:

For those of you who haven't seen it yet, you'll be pleased to know that the critically acclaimed movie is currently streaming on Hulu, having dropped on the platform on March 1 – just in time for the Oscars.

The synopsis for the film, per IMDb, reads: "In 1977, a technology expert flees from a mysterious past and returns to his hometown of Recife in search of peace. He soon realizes that the city is far from being the refuge he seeks."

As well as being up for Best Picture, Moura has been nominated for Best Actor. He's up against Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ethan Hawke.

Other 2026 Oscar-nominated movies that are available to stream for free include Frankenstein and Train Dreams (Netflix), One Battle After Another and Sinners (HBO Max), Hamnet (Peacock), and F1 (Apple TV).

Michael B. Jordan is thought to be a frontrunner for Best Actor (Warner Bros. Pictures)

2026 Oscars nominations:

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Song

'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless

'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters

'I Lied to You' - Sinners

'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!

'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best Live Action Short

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor