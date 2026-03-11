A fan-favorite film that's up for Best Picture at this weekend's Oscars is available to stream for free.
Ahead of most awards ceremonies, the movies up for awards sometimes disappear off the face of the earth — or you have to pay a small fortune to rent them online (cough, Marty Supreme).
But, there are some Oscar-nominated movies that are streaming ahead of the awards that are set to take place on Sunday.
The movies up for Best Picture this year are: Bugonia, Frankenstein, F1, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.
So far, the jury is out as to who will take home one of the biggest prizes of the night. While Deadline and The Los Angeles Times has put their money on One Battle After Another, Variety thinks that Sinners will prove victorious.
The news outlet does think that The Secret Agent should win, however, and a lot of people agree. Others have also argued that movie – which stars Narcos actor Wagner Moura – should have received more nominations.
"The Secret Agent should totally win the Best Picture Oscar. It shouldn't even be close. What a masterpiece... and I loved a lot of the others," somebody said on Twitter.
"I think The Secret Agent might win Best Picture at the Oscars," said another.
A third added: "I want Secret Agent to win the most but Sinners will probably win, which is also an incredible movie."
Arguing The Secret Agent should have got more than four nominations, another film fan wrote: "The Secret Agent deserved twice as many Oscar nominations as it received."
Check out the trailer here:
For those of you who haven't seen it yet, you'll be pleased to know that the critically acclaimed movie is currently streaming on Hulu, having dropped on the platform on March 1 – just in time for the Oscars.
The synopsis for the film, per IMDb, reads: "In 1977, a technology expert flees from a mysterious past and returns to his hometown of Recife in search of peace. He soon realizes that the city is far from being the refuge he seeks."
As well as being up for Best Picture, Moura has been nominated for Best Actor. He's up against Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ethan Hawke.
Other 2026 Oscar-nominated movies that are available to stream for free include Frankenstein and Train Dreams (Netflix), One Battle After Another and Sinners (HBO Max), Hamnet (Peacock), and F1 (Apple TV).
2026 Oscars nominations:
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- 'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless
- 'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters
- 'I Lied to You' - Sinners
- 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!
- 'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best International Feature
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Film Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Best Live Action Short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
