Trump slams Nato members as he accuses them of 'foolish mistake'

President Donald Trump has criticised Nato members, accusing them of making a ‘foolish mistake’.

As the conflict in Iran continues, Trump started the week by calling on US allies to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for oil.

The US leader slammed UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and America’s ‘special relationship’ with the UK, amid the country’s response to the conflict in Iran. Trump had urged other countries to send warships to protect the world’s busiest oil shipping channel

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Trump’s remarks came after the UK Prime Minister said the UK was working with allies on finding a ‘viable, collective plan’ to reopen the strait, amid surging oil prices.

Airstrikes in Tehran, Iran (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump has now slammed Nato members for refusing to help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz, despite the pressure felt amid increasing oil prices as a result of the disruption.

Speaking at the White House alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump said he had been told by most NATO allies that they were unwilling to become involved in the conflict, which many regard as unlawful.

Although he has suggested that some countries may be prepared to assist in escorting ships through the strait, he has not publicly named them.

On Tuesday (March 17) Trump insisted ‘we don’t need any help’ from Nato.

He added: “But they should’ve been there.”

Trump directed his strongest criticism at the UK, pointing to what he described as a lack of involvement and support in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

He said the US-UK relationship was "always the best" until "[Prime Minister] Keir [Starmer] came along".

Sir Keir Starmer shared an update on how the government is responding to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East (Brook Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The US President also characterised the war as a "great test" of the alliance’s relationship with the United States.

However, when asked whether he was weighing any retaliatory action, the president said he had "nothing currently in mind".

US officials have not stated which allies are willing to assist in ships transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK, Germany, and France have all said they have not made a decision yet.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France did not want to get involved.

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said.

Earlier this week, Trump issued a stark warning calling on European countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.