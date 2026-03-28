Trump makes another swipe at Obama and reveals the 'worst' president in history

A recent Donald Trump speech saw Trump take shots at many of his political rivals, including Barack Obama.

Donald Trump has long taken shots at his political rivals, so this isn’t particularly new but his most recent has seen the POTUS face a backlash on social media.

During a speech speaking about his second-term achievements in the White House, Trump ridiculed Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Speaking to reporters, Trump described Biden as the worst president in American history and referred to him with his unflattering nickname ‘sleepy Biden’.

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He also said that Harris was ‘as bad as he was’ and joked that he’ll give the pair of them an IQ test next week.

When it came to Obama, he said he was ‘almost as bad’

Trump claimed Obama was a terrible president (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking for an hour at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s fundraising dinner a few days later, Trump again took aim at Obama.

Trump said: "If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation. He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president."

On social media, Trump faced some backlash for his comments critiquing these Democrat figures, namely his dismissive comments about Harris.

One user remarked: “"Why does he always talk about low IQ when his is incredibly low? Does he know that he is an idiot and he tries to play it off and think we wont notice?"

Another wrote: “The most unintelligent and inarticulate president in American history has the audacity to criticize someone’s competence."

Trump faced a backlash online for his comments (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Others have also pointed out that Trump’s recent comments about his cognitive abilities caused a stir. Trump insisted that he took a cognitive three times and doctors praised him on how well he had done.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump said: “I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test.

“I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn't hard for me...It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the middle it gets tougher - mathematical equations and things.

“I aced it all three times, in front of numerous doctors.

“I was told when I went in... 'Well, if you take it... and you do badly, it's probably going to get out...' One doctor said, 'I've never seen anybody get them all right, I've been doing the test for twenty years.”