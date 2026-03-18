The woman who was caught by a kiss cam in a compromising position with her boss at a Coldplay concert has revealed that she was being lied to in the run up to the moment that was seen around the world.

With the band's lead singer Chris Martin pointing out from the stage that the cuddling couple seen hurriedly hiding must be 'very shy' or 'having an affair', HR honcho Kristin Cabot and boss Andy Byron were never going to keep their blossoming relationship secret.

But once a recording of the moment the coworkers were caught by the kiss cam went viral in July last year, they both soon found that their lives were being pored over and pulled apart by random people on the internet. Cabot said she had even received death threats afterwards.

Complicating matters for the both of them was that they were both married, just not to each other. While they were both supposedly estranged from their partners, Cabot recently revealed that it's all over with her former boss.

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Kristin Cabot's life was turned upside down after her embarrassing kiss cam at a Coldplay concert went viral (TikTok)

The pair had initially shared some camaraderie over their lives falling apart and losing their jobs at tech company Astronomer, but speaking on Tuesday's instalment of the Oprah Winfrey podcast, Cabot said she had stopped talking to Byron by Fall 2025.

She added: “There was a big miss on honesty and integrity.

“He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me - and lying is a non-negotiable for me.”

Cabot revealed that she and Byron 'have no relationship now', but when pressed by Winfrey on how her former boss lied to her, the former human resources boss resisted putting any further private information out there.

“I wanna be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't wanna do that to somebody else and their family,” she said, referring to the widespread belief that the pair had been cheating.

"But I will say a lot of what was represented to me was not true."

According to Cabot, she had been in the process of divorcing her husband for more than a month, while her boss Byron had led her to believe that he had split up from his wife.

Chris Martin called out the couple and changed the trajectory of their lives (Robert Okine/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old mom told the media mogul podcast host that she 'unequivocally' believed that this was true when she invited her boss to the Coldplay concert, after being given two free tickets by her friend.

But even though she admitted to kissing her boss that night, Byron was seen holding hands with his wife not long after the concert. Both were wearing their wedding rings.

Byron has never spoken publicly about the incident which saw both of them lose their jobs and has caused Cabot to continue to struggle. However, she did say that her former boss had been fielding job offers despite their viral moment.

This left her feeling isolated as the world tore apart every second of the viral video, with Cabot telling Winfrey: “I was left holding the bag - being the one that was attacked for this and he’s [Byron] remained silent.

"To me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss,” she said. “So we have no relationship now.”

Timeline of the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

The concert that started it all

On July 15, Byron and Cabot attended the concert, where they were filmed seemingly getting comfortable, with him having his arms around her.

When the camera landed on them, the pair quickly dodged out of frame, though the moment was captured by another audience member, Grace Springer, who then uploaded the clip to social media.

The pair attempted to get out of the camera's view (TikTok/instaagrace)

The pair attempted to get out of the camera's view (TikTok/instaagrace)

In an interview following the aftermath, Springer told ITV's This Morning that she didn't regret sharing the video and that she's 'not the only one that caught it on camera', adding: "So if it wasn't me who uploaded it, I'm sure someone else would've."

Astronomer responds

After the internet identified Byron and Cabot, Astronomer issued a statement in response on their social media, saying they had 'initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly'.

They also dismissed theories there were other Astronomer team members present, and flagged false statements attributed to Bryon that were circulating online.

A second statement followed, which revealed that Bryon had been 'placed on leave'.

Bryon and Cabot resign from Astronomer

On July 19, the company announced Bryon's resignation, writing: "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

A few days later, Cabot's resignation was also announced, as Astronomer said 'that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned'.

'A household name'

Astronomer's co-founder, Pete DeJoy, who'd taken over as interim CEO in the wake of Bryon's resignation, put out a statement on LinkedIn, reflecting on the incident and the media attention the company had received.

While he 'would never have wished for it to happen like this', he went on to say that Astronomer had become 'a household name'.

Cabot resigned from her position at Astronomer following the incident (LinkedIn/Kristin Cabot)

Cabot resigned from her position at Astronomer following the incident (LinkedIn/Kristin Cabot)

Chris Martin responds

During a performance in Hull, UK, Martin addressed the viral incident when talking about the 'jumbotron', saying: "This is called a jumbotron, and we've done this for a long, long time, and we pick people out to say hello, and sometimes they - yeah, they turn out to be an internationally massive scandal, sure.

"But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to f**king people, that's all. Now all of this bulls**t."

Cabot finally speaks out

In an interview with the Times in December, Cabot revealed she was still experiencing the fallout from the moment, saying she had been left 'unemployable'.

She also told the New York Times that she and Bryon weren't in a sexual relationship and she hadn't kissed him until they were caught on camera that night, but she realised what the situation would look like from the outside.

She added: "I was so embarrassed and so horrified. I’m the head of H.R., and he’s the C.E.O. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad."