One of the leading candidates to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California has issue a public apology to his wife amid growing calls for him to step aside after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and rape.

Gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell posted the apology video to his wife on social media after the most tumultuous day in the Democratic primary so far on Friday, after bombshell sexual assault allegations were published in the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN.

Multiple former staffers and a political influencer came to the outlets with stories from their time working with the prominent California congressman, accusing Swalwell of unwanted sexual advances, unsolicited private images, and sexual assault.

With fellow Democrats from the chair of his own campaign to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on him to pull out of the race, Swalwell has said the allegations are 'absolutely false' adding that 'They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.'

Advert

Representative Eric Swalwell has lost the support of key backers and the Democratic establishment as a result of the allegations (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Community Change Action)

While the congressman did not confirm if he was staying in the tight race, he then addressed his wife Brittany Watts, the mother of his three children.

He said: "I do not suggest to you in any way that I am perfect or that I'm a saint, I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife."

Swalwell then apologized to his wife for 'putting her in this position', as well as to voters who may be reconsidering lending him their vote in the June 2 primary.

He ended the video by saying: "This weekend I’m going to spend time with my family and friends and I appreciate those who have reached out to me to show support. And I look forward to updating you very soon.”

But with CNN reporting that four women were assaulted by Swalwell, including one woman who woke up after a night of heavy drinking, bruised and bleeding after the congressman is alleged to have raped her, the calls for him to step down are not going away.

The former staffer told the outlet 'I was pushing him off of me, saying no' during the incident which is claimed to have taken place in 2024 after she had stopped working for him. "He didn’t stop," she said.

This was the second time the unnamed source alleged that Swalwell had sexually assaulted her. Five years previously, when she was still working for the congressman, she said she had woken up naked in a hotel room with him after another night of heavy drinking.

The woman said she had no memory of what had happened, but could tell from her body that they had sexual contact. Others that came forward alleged incidents of non consensual touching and being sent unsolicited nude images.

But Swalwell, both in his video and in a statement addressing the allegations to CNN, has said that these claims have been fabricated and orchestrated to interfere with his position as a frontrunner in the primary.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell said in the statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.

"My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."