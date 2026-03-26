Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Singer Duffy is to recount her 'devastating' kidnapping and sexual assault ordeal in a new documentary for Disney+.

The Brit, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, is known for a ton of smash hits including 'Mercy', which spent five weeks at number one in 2008, as well as Warwick Avenue' and 'Rain on Your Parade' from her album Rockferry.

Duffy's success led to her winning three Brit Awards and a Grammy, though she left the spotlight in 2011 at the height of her success.

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Nearly a decade later, in February 2020, the music star stated she'd been raped, drugged, and held captive by an unknown individual in another country.

The Welsh singer-songwriter said in a blog post back then: “In the aftermath I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone.

Duffy is set to open up on the horrific abuse she endured (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

“I would take off my pyjamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set.

“My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off.”

Some 15 years after she was attacked, Duffy is recalling the horrific part of her life in a new documentary coming soon.

The film, which has no name or release date as of yet, will feature Duffy's first major interview in 15 years, while there will also be interviews with the singer's family and friends.

Gill Callan, director on the documentary, said: "Duffy’s life has been shaped by success and fame, but equally by pain, defiance, and an irrepressible sense of self.

"I’m drawn to the tension between vulnerability and confidence in her story and how a person can be deeply affected by their experiences, yet still find a powerful, expressive voice that is unmistakably hers."

Duffy will recall her 'devastating' kidnapping and sexual assault ordeal in the doc (Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Sean Doyle, Vice President of Unscripted at Disney+, added: "This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words. I am grateful to our collaborators at Rare TV for this unprecedented access, along with Stellify Media for handling this project with sensitivity and care.

"We set out in a search for impactful, female-led stories in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen, and it’s a privilege that Duffy’s is the first we’re able to help tell. But above all, I’m especially in awe of Duffy - for her honesty and courage to share her story."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org