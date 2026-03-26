A self-described 'biohacker' Bryan Johnson has opened up about why he took one of the most potent hallucinogens in the world.

Johnson has spent years documenting his journey attempting to cheat death, with a strict daily regimen ranging from the less unusual such as monitoring his diet and exercising regularly, all the way up to the more outlandish measures such as having a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in his house.

This has also included a very long morning routine designed to keep his health at an optimum.

But while he usually has an extremely strict control on what he does and doesn't allow himself to consume, sometimes the multi-millionaire technology entrepreneur has been known to try out some more extreme ideas.

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Johnson has previously documented what it was like for him to take magic mushrooms, but has since ramped things up and taken a far more potent hallucinogen.

Johnson frequently opens up about his various experiments to achieve immortality (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

This is taking the hallucinogen 5-MeO-DMT, a compound which naturally occurs in some plants and even a species of toad, and is sometimes used recreationally.

Speaking to the The All-In Podcast, Johnson explained why he decided to take the drug.

“Two things. One is mostly as a longevity experiment," he said.

Johnson explained that he had been researching various things around longevity before, and that this was part of his experiments in that.

“So when I started this project 5 years ago, the approach we had was go through all the scientific evidence ever published on health and longevity," he said.

"Try to find the interventions that have the best evidence for effect size and we just went down the list from top performing on down.

“So, of course, you start with exercise, nutrition, sleep, and you work your way down to things like hyperbaric oxygen therapy and sauna, and then rapamy, metformin."

Then psychedelics also appeared on the list, Johnson explained.

Johnson revealed what it was like to take the hallucinogen (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

“And so, we never actually had on our radar psychedelics," he said.

"They were always either an ancient medicine, you know, being used in in ritualistic practices or being pointed at things like depression and anxiety in in certain trials, but it was never understood as a rejuvenation protocol, something that was for anti-aging.”

Johnson went on to explain what it was like actually taking the drug.

“I'm stunned. absolutely floored, speechless," he said. "You you basically experience raw consciousness and raw intelligence.”

He added: “This is without question the most dynamic experience I've ever experienced as a human.”