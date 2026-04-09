Bryan Johnson has confused people on Twitter with a very blunt (and rather random) tweet about his sex life.

Johnson is best known for documenting his efforts to reverse his biological clock, so much so he believes he can make himself 'immortal'.

Back in December, Johnson declared that for every year he ages, he biological age remains the same.

"I’m going to try and achieve immortality by 2039," he penned on Twitter at the time. "One year of time passes and I remain the same biological age. I invite you to join me."

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Jonhson went on: "The search for the fountain of youth is the oldest story ever told. It’s been the dream of dreamers for millennia but always painfully out of reach.

"For the first time in the history of life on earth, in just the past 24 months, the window has opened for a conscious being to realistically strive for this goal. It is an absolutely insane moment."

Bryan Johnson is on a mission to reverse his biological age and 'live forever' (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While he set a timeline of achieving this goal by 2039, Johnson said he didn't know just how they'd achieve immortality...

Johnson is quite fond on a lengthly Twitter post, but yesterday he changed his tune and shared an blunt, seven-word post.

"Just had sex with Kate. Goodnight everyone," he said.

I'm not sure anyone asked but thanks for sharing, Bryan.

His tweet has left people scratching their heads and questioning who Kate is. Somebody said: "Who's kate? And why's he announcing this on X?"

"Who tf is Kate here?" another person asked Grok, while a third wrote: "Who’s Kate btw @grok."

A different person said: "For the last time who is Kate??"

Another trending question was why Johnson felt the need to announce his sexual escapades on Twitter. Someone said: "Why are we being told?"

A second said: "Lmao why would you post this." Dozens of others branded his remarks as 'weird' and unwarranted.

For those who are wondering who Kate is, it's his girlfriend Kate Tolo. He mentioned Tolo back in December when he shared a rather uncomfortable and graphic post detailing the moment he was reunited with his partner after some time apart.

The pair are thought to have gone public with their romance a few months ago.

In Tolo's Instagram debut on Johnson's page, he said about her: "I’ve wanted this my entire life and impatiently waited 25 years for it to arrive. It’s better than anything I imagined."