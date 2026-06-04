Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown's cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, after his brother Noah discovered his body in a river on May 30.

The Brown family announced the devastating death of Matt on Saturday evening (May 30), after opening up about the struggles he had faced in the last several years.

His younger brother Noah was the first person to discover his body, and alerted emergency services who required him to identify the body.

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Speaking to followers on Instagram, he said: "We hauled him up off the bank, and then, after the sheriffs got there and everything, the coroner did his thing, and I went down to identify that it was him. It’s definitely Matthew.

Matt Brown, star of Alaskan Bush People, was just 42 years old. (Matt Brown/Instagram)

"I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I’ve mentioned, and I was so worried."

The 33-year-old added: "Say your prayers and tell people that you love that you love them while you can. God bless."

On June 3, the Okanogan County coroner's office confirmed that Matt had died by suicide.

Bear and his brother Josh both shared a statement on behalf of their family on Sunday (May 31), in which they described Matt as an 'intelligent, curious, creative, and endlessly fascinated' person.

They added: "He was a gifted outdoorsman, fisherman, boatman, artist, and lifelong learner. He loved adventure, nature, and discovering new things. Matt had an extraordinary mind."

Noah opened up about the heartbreaking discovery he made on Saturday (May 30). (@noah_dc_brown/Instagram)

Noah also detailed the events leading up to his brother's death, claiming to have seen him just the day before he took his life.

"I actually saw him the day before, just in one of those, like, driving by, wave-type situations," he said.

The star added: "I wish I had more time when I drove past. It was stopped, but … it is what it is."

The Discovery Channel docudrama-style series followed Billy Brown and Ami Brown’s survival in Alaska’s remote wilderness, before moving their life to Washington state with their seven children: Matt, Noah, Joshua, Bear, Gabe, Bird, and Rain

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.