Just in time for vacation season, the best airlines in the world have been revealed, so those jetting off can make an informed choice on who to travel with.

The APEX Best™ Awards winners list have been revealed. These awards don't miss a beat, as they recognize those who have excelled in areas such as 'seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi'.

Where ever you're travelling to and from, APEX have you covered, covering Global airlines, North America, Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East, and that's not all!

In the United States, Delta and American Airlines are two of the biggest airlines, in regards to fleet size, capacity and overall number of passengers. Of course, these are closely followed by Southwest and United Airlines.

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However, it seems like this year, the 'debate' of which airline comes out on top may have been settled with the Awards list. Well, as far as entertainment is involved.

Delta Air Lines were voted top for 'Best Entertainment'

In fact, Delta Air Lines came out on top for North America's Best Entertainment, and best WiFi in the Global category.

So, not only can passengers enjoy some epic in-flight entertainment, they can also enjoy their own with the award-winning wireless connection.

Unfortunately, American Airlines didn't take home any gongs this year, and they didn't last year either.

Delta, however, took home the Best Global Airline award in 2025 in the 'Americas' category. This year, they're the only American Airline to make the Global list.

However, in the North American category this year, Hawaiian Airlines took the gong for Best WiFi.

Elsewhere in the North American category it was Aeromexico who won Best Global Airline, with Breeze Airways taking home Best Major Airline.

JetBlue was the only Airline to receive two wins in the North America category, with Best Seat Comfort and Best Food and Beverage.

JetBlue won two awards in the North American category

Globally, it was a big win for the Middle Eastern airlines, with both Qatar and Emirates landing wins in the Global category. For the Best Entertainment, Emirates have you covered.

Qatar on the other hand, have you covered for the Best Food and Beverage.

Despite this, a number of Americans are said to have halted their summer plans this year, in the wake of higher gas and jet fuel prices.

A survey carried out by US News and World Report revealed that 65% of Americans have altered their travel plans this Summer due to rising prices.

Who won at the 2026 APEX Best Awards?

Below is the complete list of winners at the 2026 APEX Best Awards.

GLOBAL‎

Best Cabin Service: Korean Air

Best Entertainment: Emirates

Best Food and Beverage: Qatar Airways‎

Best Seat Comfort: Eva Air‎

Best WiFi: Delta Air Lines

NORTH AMERICA‎

Best Global Airline: Aeromexico

Best Major Airline: Breeze Airways‎

Best Low-Cost Carrier: Southwest Airlines ‎‎

Best Regional Airline: JSX‎

Best Entertainment: Delta Air Lines‎

Best Food and Beverage*: JetBlue Airways‎

Best Seat Comfort: JetBlue Airways

Best WiFi: Hawaiian Airlines

EUROPE

Best Overall Airline: Virgin Atlantic Airways‎

Best Cabin Service: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines‎

Best Entertainment: Turkish Airlines‎

Best Food and Beverage: Turkish Airlines‎‎

Best Seat Comfort: Finnair‎

Best WiFi: airBaltic

SOUTH AMERICA‎

Best Overall Airline: Azul‎

Best Cabin Service: LATAM Airlines Group‎

Best Entertainment: LATAM‎

Best Food and Beverage*: GOL Linhas Aereas‎

Best Seat Comfort: Aerolineas Argentinas‎

Best WiFi: GOL Linhas Aereas

CENTRAL/SOUTHERN ASIA‎

Best Overall Airline: Air Astana‎

Best Cabin Service: Air India‎‎

Best Entertainment: Air India‎

Best Food and Beverage: SriLankan Airlines

Best Seat Comfort: IndiGo‎

Best WiFi: Uzbekistan Airways

EAST ASIA‎

Best Overall Airline: Singapore Airlines

Best Cabin Service: Korean Air‎

Best Entertainment: ANA

Best Food and Beverage: Korean Air

Best Seat Comfort: Royal Brunei‎

Best WiFi: Japan Airlines

MIDDLE EAST‎

Best Overall Airline: Emirates‎

Best Cabin Service: SAUDIA‎‎

Best Entertainment: Emirates‎

Best Food and Beverage*: Etihad Airways‎

Best Seat Comfort: Oman Air‎

Best WiFi: Qatar Airways

GREATER CHINA‎

Best Overall Airline: EVA Air‎

Best Cabin Service: China Airlines‎‎

Best Entertainment: Cathay Pacific‎

Best Food and Beverage: Xiamen Air‎

Best Seat Comfort: China Eastern Airlines‎

Best WiFi: Cathay Pacific

SOUTH PACIFIC‎

Best Overall Airline: Air New Zealand‎

Best Cabin Service: Fiji Airways‎‎

Best Entertainment: Qantas‎

Best Food and Beverage: Fiji Airways

Best Seat Comfort: Virgin Australia‎

Best WiFi: Qantas

AFRICA‎

Best Overall Airline: Ethiopian Airlines‎

Best Cabin Service: RwandAir‎







