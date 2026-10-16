Terrifying simulation shows the position that gives you the best chance of surviving a plane crash
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Terrifying simulation shows the position that gives you the best chance of surviving a plane crash

The simulation demonstrates the dangers of curling up in a ball during impact

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌zackdfilms/YouTube

Topics: Travel, Plane

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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