How to tell if you own rare first edition of Harry Potter as copy sells for over $400,000
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How to tell if you own rare first edition of Harry Potter as copy sells for over $400,000

There are said to be only 500 known copies of the ultra rare book

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Harry Potter, Books, JK Rowling, Entertainment

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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