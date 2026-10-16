GLP-1 drugs may offer health benefits before weight loss, including heart protection
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GLP-1 drugs may offer health benefits before weight loss, including heart protection

New studies suggest GLP-1 drugs can help with health issues as varied as knee pain and psoriasis

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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