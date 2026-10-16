Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, cut the risk of major kidney-related complications and cardiovascular death by 24% among patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

That's according to a new FLOW trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It is one of seven potential benefits of GLP-1 medications beyond weight loss outlined by Fox News, covering the heart, liver, lungs, joints, skin and mental health.

For the kidneys, GLP-1 medications may help protect function through several mechanisms, including improvements in blood sugar, blood pressure and inflammation.

Advert

The liver is another area of interest. MASH, short for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, is a more severe form of fatty liver disease involving inflammation and liver cell damage.

In a clinical trial, 62.9% of semaglutide recipients saw MASH resolve without worsening liver fibrosis, compared with 34.3% of those on placebo.

The trial also found improved liver tissue findings, including less inflammation and scarring.

It remains under investigation how much of the liver benefit occurs independently of weight loss.

A study published in The Lancet found semaglutide reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death in people with existing cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity. (Getty Stock Image)

Can GLP-1 drugs help the heart and lungs?

For the heart, a major study published in The Lancet found semaglutide reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death among people with existing cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity.

The benefits were seen across different body weights and were not fully explained by weight loss.

For the lungs, real-world research presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress linked GLP-1 medications to fewer asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups.

Researchers believe potential anti-inflammatory effects may play a role, though more studies are needed to determine whether the drugs directly improve respiratory health.

In a clinical trial, 62.9% of semaglutide recipients saw MASH resolve without worsening liver fibrosis, compared with 34.3% of those on placebo. (Getty Stock Image)

What other health benefits do GLP-1 drugs have?

Three more potential benefits come with extra caveats.

GLP-1 medications have been linked to reduced joint pain, and researchers are still investigating how much of that comes from weight loss versus other effects. The STEP 9 clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found semaglutide significantly reduced knee osteoarthritis pain and improved physical function among adults with obesity.

The drugs' ability to repair damaged cartilage has not been established.

GLP-1-based medications are also being investigated for inflammatory skin conditions, including psoriasis.

A trial published in JAMA Dermatology found adding tirzepatide to an existing psoriasis treatment improved skin clearance among adults with moderate to severe psoriasis and overweight or obesity.

Researchers are still investigating whether the benefit comes from weight loss, reduced inflammation or a combination of factors.

The brain contains GLP-1 receptors in regions involved in regulating appetite, emotions, motivation and responses to rewards.

Emerging research suggests semaglutide may have potential benefits for mental health and addiction.

An observational study published on the preprint server medRxiv linked semaglutide use to lower rates of substance-related and mood disorders. However, the findings have not been peer-reviewed and do not establish that the medication caused the reductions.

The effects can vary by drug and individual, so people using the drugs are advised to speak to a healthcare provider about the potential risks and benefits.