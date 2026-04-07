Hotel staff have revealed the worst things they've seen guests leave behind, putting more of the internet off the idea of having a career in hospitality.

It can certainly be pretty common to leave items in a hotel room in the rush of leaving temporary digs, with the likes of a pair of socks, a T-shirt and sandals a likely culprit.

However, as per a Reddit threat, hotel staff have been forced to deal with many unwanted items in rooms, some of which are truly disgusting.

Unfortunately, it makes for a pretty unpleasant experience for these hotel workers, with some of them sharing some of their horror stories on social media.

Marshmallows

You may think the hotel worker here is being a bit dramatic as what's a few marshmallows left on the bed, right?

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Well, the Reddit user explained that thanks to 'marshmallow guns', the sticky treat was everywhere.

The hotel staffer wrote: "One day I get called up to a room because the housekeepers and houseman had no idea what to do with a room. I walk in and see splotches of white schmutz all over the walls, the flat screen TV, the upholstery, the carpet, the glass in the picture frames, the ceiling, the headboards... I'm just as flummoxed as my coworkers, staring with my mouth open as my brain tried to calculate what the heck I was looking at and how the heck we were going to clean it."

"Some rich parents had let their teenage daughter and her bffs stay the night in the room for her birthday. The girl and her friends had brought marshmallow guns with them and shot sugary gelatin all over the room."

The guests were ultimately billed for the room and the parents were said to be 'horrified' by the events that took place.

It apparently took several housemaids the entire day to clear up all the mess.

Urine

Yep, perhaps one of the most disgusting things on the list and something hotel staff should not have to deal with.

The hotel staffer explained: "Every piece of bedding and every towel soaked in urine in a hotel room. Everything had to be thrown away. The room had to be taken off availability for days to get it clean again."

The hotel staffer was unsurprisingly horrified by the discovery (Getty Stock Photo)

Faeces

Perhaps more disgusting than urine, one hotel worker took to Reddit to explain how they once found a cup full of poo...

"I found a CUP full of s***. like real poop, back when I was housekeeping. I feel like until you’ve had to dispose of someone’s boyfriend like that, you haven’t seen one of the worst parts of the job," the hotel worker stated.

Brownies made with edibles

One man took to Reddit to explain how one of his wife's colleagues found brownies in a room she was cleaning and decided to stuck in.

But it's safe to say things didn't work out.

"One of my wife's co-workers found a plate of home-made brownies and ate a couple of them," the social media user penned.

Perhaps don't eat brownies belonging to other people... (Getty Stock Photo)

"They turned out to be edibles! She had never had marijuana in any capacity and ended up on the bed, slowly talking about how she thought she was dead and they had to call 911!"

Eating a random person's brownies probably isn't the wisest move, eh?