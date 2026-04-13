People who work on cruise ships have shared some of the worst customers they have had to deal with while on shift.

Like any job, working on a cruise ship comes with its benefits, and its downsides.

There's the obvious big plus, which is that you get to travel a lot with work, even if you have to fit your own leisure around your shifts.

But then there of course a lot of drawbacks as well - after all it's not like crew get the staterooms with a balcony, so daylight may be limited.

Advert

And while there are a lot of different jobs on a cruise ship, most of them are also public-facing roles.

So that means that they come with all the tribulations of working in a regular service industry job, except you're also stuck on a boat with that one bad customer for weeks.

Staff from cruise ships have now shared some of the most difficult passengers they've encountered.

The staff revealed some of their worst experiences (John Seaton Callahan/Getty)

Taking to Reddit, people who have worked on cruises shared some of the experiences they had with guests on the ship.

One revealed someone who appeared determined to not enjoy any of the many things on offer on the ship.

They wrote: "I ran into a woman a few times in the buffet who complained about EVERYTHING.

"I could just feel the misery coming off her and she wanted everyone to know how displeased she was with everything that was offered to her."

Someone else described a passenger who 'absolutely loses her marbles', claiming that she was 'being ignored for 20 minutes', despite only having being sat for 15.

They recalled: "She received her soup and felt it was 'too cold' she had the soup no more than three minutes when she gets up and starts screaming verging on crying for attention it was quite the show."

On a cruise ship you're stuck with everyone on board for the duration (David Sacks/Getty)

But for someone else it wasn't so much difficult to please passengers, as a different, more modern, social media sort who they found the most difficult.

"Influencers," they wrote. "Influencers are the worst."

They went on to recall a woman who had been 'sitting outside the ice cream shop eating this gigantic ice cream sundae in what was a large goblet of some sort', and was filming herself eating it.

"Hey, you want to pig out on ice cream? No judgment at all from me," they wrote. "But then she starts taking off the whipped cream, the nuts, the cherry, all of the toppings, and is dropping them in a pile on the table. Not even in a napkin, just straight on the table."