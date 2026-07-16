I’ve been cruising for over 15 years, and if there's one complaint I hear time and time again from first-time cruisers, it’s that cabin space can feel a little tight.

Personally, I think it’s a trade-off worth making.

I’d rather have access to multiple restaurants and pools, huge theaters for Broadway-style entertainment, and large decks to soak up those endless ocean views than sacrifice all of that for a bigger bedroom.

I don’t even notice the cabins feeling slightly on the smaller side now, but I think that’s because I’ve learned a few tricks over the years that make even the smallest cruise cabins feel surprisingly spacious.

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The good news is that you don’t need to spend a fortune on fancy travel gadgets either. I’ve discovered some really affordable things that can make your stay feel more comfortable.

Most of the items I now pack take up barely any room in my suitcase, but they make a huge difference once I’m onboard.

Here are the cruise cabin storage hacks I swear by.

I swear by using magnetic hooks (Rosie Floyd)

Bring magnetic hooks

One of the biggest cruise secrets that many first-time passengers don’t know is that cabin walls are usually magnetic.

Once you discover that, it opens up a whole new world of storage opportunities.

I always pack a handful of magnetic hooks because they instantly create extra hanging space without taking up valuable wardrobe room.

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On my most recent cruise, I used them to hang handbags that would otherwise have been dumped on a chair or dressing table.

They’re also brilliant for planning outfits, as I often hang up what I’m planning on wearing for the following day so any creases have a chance to drop out overnight.

Instead of piling things onto every available surface, you can make use of empty wall space that would otherwise go completely unused.

Pack a hanging washbag

Cruise bathrooms are famously compact.

Honestly, I’d rather have a smaller bathroom if it means there’s more room elsewhere on the ship. It’s a pretty small sacrifice when you consider everything else you get access to during a cruise vacation.

The problem is that counter space is often limited, which can leave toiletries scattered everywhere with no room to actually use any of them.

That’s why I never board a ship without a hanging washbag.

Most can be hung on the back of the bathroom door (or you can use one of the magnetic hooks), keeping everything neatly organized and within easy reach.

NISHEL Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $13.99 Shop here

It also means you’re not constantly moving skincare and makeup products around every time you need to use the sink.

I actually find it more organized than having everything spread across the bathroom counter. Plus, it keeps the space looking tidier, which makes the room feel bigger almost immediately.

Use hanging shoe storage

I seem to pack an unreasonable number of shoes every time I go on a cruise.

There are flip flops for the pool deck, sandals for exploring ports, heels for formal nights and trainers that I fully intend to use in the gym before deciding a lay-in sounds more appealing.

Before I knew it, I’d have shoes spread across the cabin floor.

Then I noticed fellow cruisers using hanging shoe organizers behind their cabin doors and I was instantly annoyed at myself that I haven’t already thought about bringing one.

The pockets are perfect for storing footwear, keeping the floor clear and making it easier to move around the cabin.

SAVERHO Over the Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $9.99 Shop here

What I love even more is that the pockets can be used for all sorts of other items.

I’ve seen passengers store sunscreen, sunglasses, cruise cards, chargers, power banks and so much more inside them.

Anything you need to remember before heading out for the day can be placed in one of the pockets where you’ll see it as soon as you leave your room.

It’s such a simple idea, but it creates storage space where there wasn’t any before.

Typical layout of an interior cruise ship cabin (Apomares/Getty Images)

Take a pop-up laundry hamper

This is one cruise hack I genuinely wish I’d discovered years earlier.

Cruise cabins generally have decent wardrobe space, which is great when you’re hanging up everything from port outfits to evening attire.

The problem starts once you’ve actually worn everything.

Dirty laundry has a habit of taking over an entire cabin if you’re not on top of it.

On some cruise days, I can easily go through multiple outfits. If I’m visiting a port where I’m going to be doing a lot of walking, I’ll wear one outfit ashore. Once I’m back onboard, I’ll usually change into pool clothes. Then there’s another outfit for dinner and whatever I’m else I’m getting up to in the evening.

Before long, worn clothes start appearing on chairs, in corners and draped over furniture.

A pop-up laundry hamper solves that problem instantly.

Pop Up Laundry Hamper Amazon $7.99 Shop here

Yes, it takes up a little floor space, but nowhere near as much as piles of dirty clothes. Everything stays contained in one place and the cabin feels far less cluttered.

I also love using it when the cruise is over. I pack all my dirty laundry inside the hamper before putting it in my suitcase, which keeps everything separate from the clean clothes I’m bringing home.

Store your suitcase under the bed

If there’s one storage space that many passengers completely overlook on a cruise, it’s the area underneath the bed.

In my experience, most cruise cabins have enough clearance for suitcases to slide underneath once you’ve unpacked.

This might not sound groundbreaking, but it can make a huge difference.

Suitcases are among the bulkiest items in any cabin. Leave one sitting in the corner and suddenly the room feels noticeably smaller as you’re having to work around it every day.

As someone who has never mastered the art of packing light, I’m usually travelling with an extra-large suitcase that takes up far more space than it should.

The moment I’ve unpacked, it goes straight under the bed.

It’s out of sight and out of the way, freeing up valuable floor space that can be used for something far more useful than an empty suitcase.

Your suitcase doesn’t have to take up a lot of room on a cruise (Grafissimo/Getty Images)

After 15 years of cruising, I’ve learned that making a cabin feel bigger isn’t about finding more space. It’s about using the space you already have more efficiently.

Packing some items to help and some strategic storage solutions can completely transform your cabin.

They’re simple changes, but once you try them, it’s hard to imagine cruising without them.