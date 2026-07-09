I love a cruise. I really do.

After more than 15 years of hopping aboard and exploring around Europe and America, I still think it’s one of the best ways to travel.

There’s something unbeatable about waking up somewhere completely new every day while still having the comfort of a luxury floating hotel waiting for you.

Over the years, I’ve picked up plenty of little tricks that make life onboard easier. There are things I’ve learned after my first cruise, and they just stuck with me.

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However, there are a couple of products that I’ve only just discovered after years of sailing, and I honestly don’t know how I’ve done any of my previous cruises without them.

Rosie Floyd

I mean, where else can you explore multiple countries in one trip, enjoy incredible food, watch world-class entertainment, and have everything you need just a few steps away from your cabin?

For me, cruising is the perfect balance between adventure and relaxation. You can spend one day wandering through cobbled streets to make your way to a local market or a famous landmark. Then the next, you’re soaking up the sun on a sea day, unwinding in a hot tub and watching incredible sunsets over the waves.

Plastic luggage tag holders

One of the best things about cruising is that you don’t have to drag your heavy luggage through the ship yourself.

As someone who is definitely guilty of overpacking, this is a huge bonus.

Instead of struggling with suitcases through the cruise terminal and up elevators until you reach your room on the ship, you simply leave your bags in a designated area in the cruise terminal, and the crew delivers them straight to your cabin door.

Rosie Floyd

Before boarding, you’re usually given luggage tags that need to be attached to your suitcase handle so the porters know where your bags need to go.

The problem is, if you’ve flown to meet your cruise ship, you might not have a stapler or tape handy, and those paper tags can easily tear off.

That’s where plastic luggage tag holders come in.

SEAVILLA 8 Pack Luggage Tags Amazon $5.69 Shop here





You just slide your cruise tag inside and attach the holder securely around your suitcase handle.

They’re much more practical, they protect your information from getting damaged, and they can be reused for future cruises.

After panicking over I’m going to attach the tags on embarkation day, these have become a cruise essential.

A travel adapter with multiple sockets

One thing many first-time cruisers don’t realize is that the power sockets onboard depend entirely on the cruise line you choose.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re sailing around Europe, the Caribbean, or America; the ship’s cabins will still have the plug sockets chosen by the cruise company.

I regularly sail with Royal Caribbean, which uses mostly US plug sockets in its cabins, so I always make sure I have the right adapter packed.

Of course, you’ll want to check your own cruise line before you travel because you may need a European or British adapter instead.

Using a universal travel adapter should have you covered for whatever socket you need.

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon $17.09 Shop here

The other reason I never cruise without a good travel adapter now is the number of devices that need charging.

Between my phone, Kindle, smartwatch, tablet and headphones, there’s always something that needs more juice.

I also don’t want to block the number of sockets in my room with just chargers when I’ll need things like a hair dryer and hair straightener to get ready in the evenings.

I chose a travel adapter with multiple USB and USB-C ports because so many modern devices have moved away from traditional chargers.

Some cruise ships still don’t have USB or USB-C ports, or they may just have USB ports that so many devices are moving away from now, so having extra charging options makes things much easier.

There’s nothing worse than coming back from a long day exploring a port and realizing your phone is almost dead when there are so many things to take photos of.

If my phone wasn't charged, I couldn't take incredible sunset pictures like these. Image credit: Rosie Floyd

A stain remover pen

This one might sound random, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll understand.

On my most recent cruise, there was a white attire evening. These themed nights are usually optional, but they’re a fun excuse to dress up and join in with the atmosphere onboard.

The problem was on that same evening, the main dining room had an Italian menu.

White clothes and saucy pasta are a recipe for disaster.

I’m also a bit of a clumsy person, so spilling food or drinks is always a possibility.

A stain remover pen takes up almost no space in your luggage but can be a complete lifesaver.

Tide Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $16.96 Shop here

Whether it’s a splash of wine, a little pasta sauce, or a coffee dribble before an excursion, it’s one of those items you don’t think about until you desperately need it.

Now it permanently lives in my travel bag.

Cruise or not, every traveller needs a stain remover pen to save outfits when you’re not near a washer/dryer.

Hand sanitizer

I’ve always say that cruise ships are some of the cleanest places you can stay.

The amount of effort cruise lines put into hygiene is impressive.

On the cruises I’ve been on, there are hand sanitizer stations everywhere, and some dining areas even have sinks nearby so guests can wash their hands before eating.

Rosie Floyd

But one thing you notice is that you miss that level of cleanliness once you leave the ship.

Port days usually mean exploring busy streets, visiting popular attractions, grabbing food on the go, and touching plenty of surfaces along the way.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 12 Pack Amazon $19 Shop here





That’s why I always carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer with me when I’m off the ship.

It’s not something I obsess over, but it’s just useful to have when you’re traveling all day and don’t know when you’ll next find somewhere to wash your hands.

A reusable water bottle

One of the great things about cruising is that you’re never far away from a drink.

The staff onboard are constantly coming around to refill your glass, whether you’re relaxing by the pool, sitting at a bar, or enjoying dinner.

So much so, it feels like your glass is never empty.

While I’ll never complain about another cocktail appearing in front of me, sometimes you just need water and you can’t wait for that hydration hit.

On my most recent cruise, I got some big liter bottles of water delivered to my cabin and put them in the drinks cooler.

I then filled up my reusable bottle at the start of each day.

Rosie Floyd

Whether we were spending the day at sea or heading out to explore a new port, it meant I always had water ready whenever I needed it.

I used my Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler as the insulation meant the water stayed ice cold all day long, which was especially refreshing after walking around in the heat during a port day.

STANLEY IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler Amazon $35 Shop here





A reusable water bottle is one of those things you don’t think you need until you have one.

When you’re on a port day, you might be taking an excursion or wandering around as you don’t know where the next shop might be.

Having cold water with you means you don’t have to spend your day searching for somewhere to buy a drink.

The little things make cruising even better

Cruising already gives you an incredible way to see the world, but having the right essentials packed can make the whole experience even smoother.

After more than 15 years of cruising, I’ve realized that the best travel products aren’t always the biggest or most expensive ones.

It’s the little things that can make the biggest difference and make your experience all the more enjoyable.