I’ve been cruising for many years now and somehow it took me a couple of cruises to discover one of the smartest cabin hacks ever.

Cruise ship cabin walls are magnetic.

Yep, seriously. It’s not just the walls either; the doors are magnetic too. And once you find that out, it completely changes how you use your room.

Most cruise cabins are made from steel, meaning you can stick magnets practically anywhere. Some use them to decorate their doors, while others use this fact to their advantage to save space with magnetic hooks. It sounds simple, but when you realize how useful that is on a cruise ship, it genuinely feels like a game changer. Because if there’s one thing cruise passengers quickly learn, it’s that cabin space is limited.

Advert

Rosie Floyd

Don’t get me wrong, cruise rooms are absolutely big enough for what you need, but cruise lines are more focused on giving passengers huge theaters, massive pool decks, restaurants and entertainment venues than giant bedrooms.

Honestly, I completely support that decision.

I went on my first cruise when I was around 14 years old, and I’ve loved them ever since because they’re such a ridiculous mix of relaxation and chaos in the best possible way.

I’m a huge fan of a classic ‘fly and flop’ vacation anyway. Sitting by a pool reading a book all day long is genuinely one of my favorite things to do. Cruises feel like an upgraded version of that, though.

You still get all the downtime if you want it, but there’s constantly something happening around you, too. I’ve been on cruises with pool parties, silent discos, cooking classes and Broadway-style theater shows.

Cruise ship bedrooms are tight on space especially in the bathrooms

One even had bumper cars, an aqua theater and an ice skating rink onboard, which still blows my mind that you can have all that in the middle of the ocean.

As there’s so much happening onboard, your cabin basically becomes somewhere to sleep, shower and quickly get ready before heading back out again.

Which is exactly where keeping it organised matters so much and where magnetic hooks come in.

The second I discovered them, I understood why experienced cruisers swear by them.

You can instantly create extra storage space without taking up any room at all. Just stick the hooks onto the walls or doors and suddenly you’ve got somewhere to hang jackets, hats, pool bags, backpacks or the evening’s dinner clothes.

It stops the cabin from feeling cluttered almost immediately.

DIYMAG Magnetic Hooks Amazon $9.99 Shop here





Trust me, cruise cabins can get messy very quickly when you’ve got swimwear, accessories and outfits all fighting for space.

I think one of the smartest places to use magnetic hooks is probably the bathroom.

If you think your cabin is compact, your bathroom will somehow feel smaller.

Cruise ship bathrooms are basically designed to fit exactly what’s needed. You’ll have a shower, toilet and sink, and to be honest, not much else. Counter space is super minimal, which becomes very obvious once you’ve got toiletries piling up everywhere.

That’s why hanging wash bags are honestly one of the best things you can pack for a cruise.

You can hook them onto magnetic hooks or hang them behind the bathroom door, and suddenly everything feels far more organised.

Most hanging wash bags have multiple compartments too, so you can separate shower gels and shampoos, as well as skincare and sunscreen, without covering every surface in bottles and products.

BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag Travel Bag Amazon $19.99 Shop here





I’ve even used one as a hanging makeup bag before by attaching it to a magnetic hook on the cabin wall near the dressing table area, which saved loads of space.

Once you start using these little cruise hacks, you suddenly realize why experienced cruisers always seem so organised.

Organisation matters outside the cabin, too.

Until you've been on a cruise, you won't know how important your room card becomes onboard. You basically need it for everything.

Cruise veteran Rosie Floyd has gathered all the insider hacks

It gets you into your cabin, lets you on and off the ship at ports and acts as your payment method onboard, too.

You can use it for drinks and specialty dining, as well as shopping. People are always shocked when I tell them you can buy designer handbags, sunglasses and jewelry while being out at sea. Cruise ships really do sell everything.

That’s why I’d always recommend bringing a lanyard for your room card, too.

A lot of the time, you’re walking around in swimsuit without pockets or quickly heading up to grab food without taking a bag with you. Having your card around your neck means you never lose it and never have to panic-search through your beach bag every five minutes.

MNGARISTA Cruise Lanyards Amazon $8.99 Shop here





It also instantly makes you look like someone who knows what they’re doing onboard.

And after five cruises, I can confidently say the people with magnetic hooks, hanging wash bags and lanyards are always the passengers who have cruise life figured out.

It’s the tiny little hacks that make such a huge difference and make you look like a cruise expert instead of a beginner.