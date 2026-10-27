Professional weightlifter breaks silence after video shows her urinating during competition

The professional weightlifter who was filmed urinating during a competition in Brazil has spoken out, and it's clear the accident hasn't deterred her ambition.

Renata Christina Touma, a nutritionist, personal trainer, and professional athlete, was competing in the Copa SP de Levantamento Terra's 69kg category on 17 October when she attempted a deadlift of 192.5kg.

Powerlifting is a strength sport centered on three main lifts: the squat, bench press and deadlift. The deadlift involves raising a loaded barbell from the floor until the competitor is standing upright with their knees and hips extended.

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Footage shared by Renata on Instagram shows her approaching the platform before bending down to grip the heavily loaded barbell.

As she attempts to raise the weight, liquid can be seen spilling onto the platform as she loses control of her bladder.

Take a look here:

She fails to complete the lift and the clip has subsequently attracted widespread attention on social media, with thousands of users commenting on what happened.

Some raised questions about why she peed, while others insisted that it's 'pretty normal' when it comes to powerlifting.

Renata, who has more than 44,000 Instagram followers, initially posted the video without directly mentioning the incident, instead sharing a message about dealing with unexpected challenges.

She wrote: "You can't control everything that happens. But you can decide what to do with what is within your reach."

She also reflected on the importance of discipline and resilience, adding: "Strength isn't just about the weight you lift. It's also about the decisions you make, the discipline you build and how you respond to challenges."

Renata Touma is a Brazilian powerlifter (Newsflash)

After the footage made the rounds, Renata shared further videos on her Instagram stories, expressing surprise at the scale of the reaction while maintaining a sense of humor about the incident.

"I just need to finish the jobs and the unscheduled lifts first. Because apparently, I'm breaking records both in deadlifting and in construction," she joked, referring to her sporting ambitions and other work she had to complete.

Despite the setback, Renata remains determined to improve her personal best and successfully complete the lift in a future competition.

She said: "Today my current record is 192.5kg. What was once a dream is now my third attempt. And I promise that, in the next competition, that number will go up and I'll manage to complete it!"

Her current lifting record is nearing an impressive 200kg (Newsflash)

The incident that occurred on October 17 is consistent with what is known as stress urinary incontinence, which involves the involuntary leakage of urine when physical activity puts pressure on the bladder.

It can occur during activities such as running, coughing, sneezing or lifting heavy objects, and is distinct from psychological stress.

Mayo Clinic adds: "You might not leak urine every time you do one of these things. But any activity that puts pressure on your bladder can make leaking more likely. Having a full bladder increases the chances of leaking."