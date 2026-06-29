Rapper Skepta has hit out at 'grown men' after witnessing their 'sickening' interactions with teenager North West during Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, footage of the eldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian meeting crowds without either of her parents at Paris Fashion Week went viral online.

North, aged 13, first debuted her iconic electric blue hair and what appeared to be facial piercings last year when she was just 11 years old, with many users online raising questions about the vibrant look at such a young age.

But Kim previously claimed that her eldest daughter is 'really mature' on the Call Her Daddy podcast, while admitting that as a mom she had made 'some mistakes', asking fans for a 'little bit of grace'.

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But rapper Skepta has now spoken out about North's whereabouts, after witnessing the allegedly questionable interactions she had with men at events while in Paris - one of which saw a fan asking her for a hug.

13-year-old North West arrived at Paris Fashion Week in style (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

'Protect your kids people'

"My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick," he wrote on X.

But when one user replied to the post with: "Is hugging a social offense now?" - he didn't hold back.

"What are you talking about?!," he replied, "She is 13 years old, and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet."

Skepta then responded to someone who suggested that North's unique appearance meant she 'basically skipped being a teenager'.

A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt pic.twitter.com/Tsn1QRquSp — Big Smoke - (@Skepta) June 27, 2026

The musician wrote: "WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!"

He wrapped up the conversation by adding: "Schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f**king learn is 'body language'."

'She's really mature and confident'

Kim has consistently defended her daughter's bold look, despite receiving backlash - especially when North was seen with hand piercings earlier this year.

The mom-of-four said: "She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that.

She attended the events with stylist Danielle Levi (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

"She's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people'."

And it seems the teenager will likely follow in the footsteps of her dad after making her recording debut in 2024 and subsequently releasing her debut solo EP, N0rth4evr.

She is also preparing for a co-headlining summer tour with rapper and singer Molly Santana in August, where the pair will play 14 shows across US cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta.

UNILAD has contacted reps for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for comment.