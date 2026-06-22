As the 2026 World Cup kicks off in full swing, people are reminiscing on the 'viral psychic' octopus, Paul. But his stardom wasn't so great, as he began receiving 'hate' from supporters online.

Paul became an internet sensation world wide in the summer of 2010, as he correctly predicted the results of Germany's matches during the World Cup in South Africa.

Of course, Paul couldn't talk, but he'd have two boxes of food placed in front of him, one with a German flag, and one with their opponents. Weirdly, he'd always gravitate the team who would later go on to win the match.

The Germans had a great run during the cup - but things went downhill for Paul (and the soccer team) when he started receiving death threats after he predicted that Germany would be beaten in the semi-finals by Spain.

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In true Paul fashion, he was right once again, and Germany was left heartbroken when their World Cup dreams came to an end. Of course, Spain then went on to win the whole tournament.

Paul predicted the outcome of all seven of Germany's games in 2010 (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Germany soccer fans were looking for anyone to blame - believing it was poor Paul's fault.

Many of them then threatened to turn him into fish dishes including calamari or paella, as per BBC Sport.

Of course, he was a hero to Spain fans, as the country took home their first title after beating the Netherlands, which he predicted once again.

Unfortunately, we can't use Paul for his 'psychic' powers this World Cup, as he sadly died just months later, in October 2010.

Staff at the Sea Life centre in Oberhausen said at the time that they were 'devastated' he had passed away at two and a half years old.

The sad news came just months after a spokesperson from the aquarium said he was 'not for sale' and that he would be "stepping back from the official oracle business".

Paul also correctly predicted the outcome of the 2010 final (Photo by Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

In his final months, Paul went back to his regular job, which was "making children laugh".

Despite not having a psychic octopus for the 2026 World Cup - German mathematician Joachim Klement who has successfully predicted the last three winners of the World Cup has made his predictions once again.

Unfortunately, he doesn't believe the Germany soccer team will take home the title this year either.

However, he does believe 2010 finalists the Netherlands will be the winners for the first time ever.

But will he be right?

There's only one way to find out!



