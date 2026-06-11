Iran's World Cup team could face punishment if they wear the #168 badge during games, FIFA has warned, after another nation is hit with a ban.

With the first match of the World Cup due to kick-off later today (June 11), attention has turned to players arriving in the host cities.

Soccer players from Iran arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday (June 7), ahead of their first game June 16, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a unique badge being worn by the team as they landed.

The #168 badge resembles a social media hashtag that references the number of children killed at a school on the opening day of the US-Iran conflict on February 28, 2026.

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According to Iran's foreign ministry, the figure commemorates the victims of the attack.

But if the team continue to wear the badge throughout the games, it could land them in trouble.

FIFA are very clear on their stance when it comes to 'political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images' during the World Cup.

Players wore the badges as they landed in Mexico on Sunday (June 7). (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The association has repeatedly warned that players or teams may face sanctions from either FIFA or competition organizers if they fail to follow guidelines.

And while the badge-wearing was presented as acts of remembrance, they definitely test FIFA's restrictions.

Following the incident, FIFA told The Athletic that any potential disciplinary action would be handled under its disciplinary code.

However, given that the badges were not worn in a game setting, no formal punishment was ultimately announced.

And FIFA have already banned another team's shirt, after claiming that it violated the equipment regulations that prohibit political imagery.

Haiti have been ordered to debut a different jersey when they face Scotland in Boston on June 13, after FIFA ruled that the previous shirt depicted the 1803 Haitian Revolution battle.





The jerseys were created by official team outfitter Saeta, who said in a statement: "During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulation and ultimately requested modification to the design."

They added: "The final design was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti's future and was not intended as a political statement."

What sanctions can players face for breaching FIFA guidelines?

Under FIFA's disciplinary rules, players and teams who display unauthorised political messages can face a range of punishments.

Depending on the severity of the breach, sanctions may include warnings, fines, orders to remove the message, or disciplinary action, but in more serious cases, players could face suspensions, while teams may be subject to sporting penalties.