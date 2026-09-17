Hyrox athlete hit with huge new consequence after she pooped herself and won race
Home>News>Sport

Hyrox athlete hit with huge new consequence after she pooped herself and won race

Joanna Wietrzyk has since issued a statement apologizing for the incident

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: