Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor injury conspiracy after 69-second UFC return

Dana White has addressed the conspiracy theory swirling around Conor McGregor's brutal UFC return, after the Irishman's comeback fight ended in disaster within seconds.

McGregor, 37, suffered a crushing first-round TKO loss to Max Holloway in the early hours of this morning in the main event of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, immediately appearing to injure his right knee after landing awkwardly from a flying kick in the opening exchange. The referee was forced to step in almost instantly, handing Holloway the win and leaving the arena stunned into silence.

It marked McGregor's first fight back in the Octagon after a five-year absence, and for a comeback five years in the making to end in seconds sent combat sports fans into meltdown online, with clips of the moment his knee buckled racking up millions of views within minutes.

But amid the shock, a conspiracy theory quickly began circulating that McGregor may have actually been carrying a pre-existing injury before he even stepped into the cage, with some UFC 329 commentators reportedly raising the same question during the broadcast.

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seconds. McGregor, 37, suffered a crushing first-round TKO loss to Max Holloway in the early hours of this morning in the main event of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Was Conor McGregor already injured before UFC 329?

The theory was put directly to Dana White in the aftermath of the fight, and the UFC president didn't hold back in shutting it down.

"We were talking about the guy over here earlier, asking about there being a pre-injury," White said. "Just on my accounts, the face-off that day is at 80 million views, right? So if there was a pre-existing injury, somebody would have noticed it. 'He was limping, put his shoes on.' He ran right at him."

He pointed to McGregor's pre-fight press conference as further proof, describing how the Irishman had come 'running up from the back' before squaring off with Holloway and pushing foreheads.

"I don't think there was [an injury]," White added. "Anything is possible, but he sure didn't look like it. And for 80 million just on my accounts, you know, that number's got to be massive, and nobody noticed anything. So there you go."

Dana White was quick to shut down ‘conspiracy theories’ that Connor McGregor was injured before the fight (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Has Dana White's explanation convinced UFC fans?

The UFC's official social media accounts also released backstage warm-up footage showing McGregor drilling the same kick that would go on to injure him, in an apparent attempt to put the theory to rest.

McGregor himself has also denied being injured beforehand, insisting he was "throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight."

The defeat marked McGregor's third loss in a row and extended his winless run beyond six years, with the former two-division champion now having won just once in nearly a decade.

He has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

Speaking out since the loss, McGregor described his current state of mind as 'beyond dark', as fans and pundits alike continue to debate what comes next for one of the sport's most divisive stars.

UNILAD has contacted the UFC for comment.







