Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor injury conspiracy after 69-second UFC return
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Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor injury conspiracy after 69-second UFC return

McGregor has now lost four of his last five fights and has just one bout left on his deal

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Topics: Conor McGregor, UFC, Dana White, MMA

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford