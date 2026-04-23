A clinical psychologist and sleep expert has revealed the best time to have sex, and why it matters more than you think.

Although you may think nighttime is the horniest time, it might be time to change this engrained assumption. According to Dr. Michael Brues, most couples tend to get intimate between 10:30 and 11:30pm which is just before drifting off to sleep.

However, getting frisky at this time apparently works against the body’s natural ‘hormone profile’ which ‘doesn’t look too good’ during these late evening hours.

During an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Brues said: “Most people are intimate between 10:30 and 11:30 at night, that was a survey we did so it makes a lot of sense.

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“Here’s what’s interesting, your hormone profile doesn’t look too good for 11:30 at night for having sex. In order to have successful sex, you want to have estrogen, testosterone, progesterone, adrenaline and cortisol all to be high and melatonin to be low.”

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the brain that helps control your sleep-wake cycle. In the evening it’s released in higher amounts, signalling to your body that it is time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

The sex advice may come as a shock (Getty Stock Image)

"What do you think your hormone profile looks like at 11.30 at night? It's literally the opposite, melatonin is high and all those other things are low,” Brues continued.

"That's hint number one as to when would probably be the best time to have sex.”

People should instead consider getting busy between the sheets in the early morning.

“Number two, if you happen to be having sex with somebody who was born biologically male, what do most men wake up with? An erection.

"If that's not mother nature telling you to use that thing then I don't know what is, right? So when you start to look at it and do the surveys, we found that people actually had greater connection and performance in their sex when they have sex in the morning."

But fooling around shouldn’t be the very first thing you do in the morning. Instead, Michael quipped that it’s wise to ‘brush your teeth and throw in a little mouthwash”’ beforehand, adding that it’s the “perfect time” for intimacy.

Couples should reconsider when they have sex, according to Dr Brues (Getty Stock Image)

Meanwhile, Michael had some advice for anyone waking between 1am and 3am needing the toilet. First, try changing your sleeping position for around 25 seconds and see if the urge passes.

"Seventy percent of people sleep on their sides and they are putting pressure on their bladder,” he argued. “My guess is that most of those people, if all you did was when you woke up was lie and get on your back and wait for 25 seconds and see if you still need to pee.

"If you don't need to pee, stay in bed and keep your heart rate down, if you need to pee, please, go pee. If you're going to go to the bathroom, have a strategically placed nightlight along the way so you don't have to flip on the light in the water closet, because if you do that, you've told your brain it's morning and it stops producing melatonin."