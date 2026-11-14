The real reason behind the iconic Coca-Cola bottle shape

Coca-Cola's iconic bottle is one of the most recognizable designs in the world, but its distinctive shape wasn't just a genius accident.

The iconic soda is arguably one of the greatest marketing success stories of all time, with its branding recognised in every corner of the world.

And while its famous red and white logo certainly leads the way, there's another design feature that has become just as important - its unmistakable glass bottle.

But settling on the now-famous silhouette was no straightforward process.

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The Coca-Cola bottle design competition took place in 1915, 29 years after the beverage was first created in 1886 - and the brief was simple but ambitious...

"Create a bottle so distinctive that customers could recognise it in the dark, with their eyes closed, or even if it had been smashed into pieces."

The shape has not changed in more than a century. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The winning design came from Indiana-based Root Glass Company, with what began as a relatively simple sketch eventually becoming one of the most recognisable brand symbols in the world.

UNILAD was able to gain an exclusive look at the original sketch inside Coca-Cola HQ's Archives, which they note is now one of the 'most valuable pieces of IP in the world'.

UNILAD's exclusive look at the original contour bottle sketch. (UNILAD)

But it wasn't entirely smooth sailing. Root Glass Company had already patented its design before entering the competition, meaning Coca-Cola had to negotiate to buy the rights to use its own winning bottle design.

Sarah Rice, Director of Archives at the company, said: "It's called the Christmas bottle because it was a present to ourselves."

Speaking about the original design, she added: "It's literally a sketch, almost on the back of an envelope. I love how it's just mundane and delightful."

Despite loving the contour bottle's unique shape, it wasn't quite the finished article.

The design, thicker around the middle, was therefore adapted to work with the machinery they already had, resulting in the slimmer silhouette we recognise today.

Coca-Cola has become an integral part of Christmas traditions for millions around the world. (@Coca-Cola/YouTube)

And over the years, it has become an integral part of Coca-Cola's visual identity, particularly relating to the holidays.

Coca-Cola's Christmas Lead, Chris Hunsaker, revealed that the festive season is the brand's busiest time of year, with sales peaking throughout November and December.

And it's almost always a staple of their annual Christmas advert, adored by many fans as the beginning of the holiday season.

Hunsaker explained that three key themes have remained consistent throughout Coca-Cola’s iconic Christmas commercials over the years - people coming together, positivity and authenticity.

"The values of Christmas match the values of Coca-Cola," he said.