Woman who hasn't used money for 10 years explains why she feels more secure than people with jobs
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Woman who hasn't used money for 10 years explains why she feels more secure than people with jobs

Jo Nemeth relies on gifts, gardening and friends, but one unexpected benefit has changed how she measures a successful life.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Community, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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