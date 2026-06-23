Bartender reveals impressive amount she's made in tips during the World Cup
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Bartender reveals impressive amount she's made in tips during the World Cup

The bartender thanked Scottish World Cup fans for the tips

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: TikTok/@‌kalebabayyy

Topics: World Cup, Scotland, TikTok, US News, Money

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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