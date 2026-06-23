Bartender reveals impressive amount she's made in tips during the World Cup

A Boston bartender has detailed the impressive amount she made in a single shift while Scottish World Cup fans were in town.

The 'Tartan Army' took over the Massachusetts in recent weeks, with thousands of Scots traveling to the US to see their nation in a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Scotland have played both of their opening two games at the Boston stadium, meaning many of them have adopted the city as their second home at the beginning of the soccer tournament.

While the Scots are having a great time drinking and getting merry, the biggest winner in all of this is the people who work in Boston's hospitality sector.

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Kaleigh Matulonis has worked in a Boston bar for the best part of five years, and she's never seen anything like this.

In a viral TikTok video, Kaleigh explained how she typically works the day shift, which runs from 10:30 to 16:30.

While she may have got off a little later at 5:15 and 'got absolutely whacked', the bartender described the shift as a 'lot of fun'.

Kaleigh explained in the clip how she made a whopping $950 from tips that particular shift, excluding server tips, which could bump her earnings up even more.

She continued in the TikTok video: "I know people are complaining about the World Cup being in the US, but as someone who bartends in Boston, I’m not complaining.

"Shout out to Scotland, they were most of my customers today, and now I’m routing for them."

The TikToker then spoke to Newsweek about her absurd tip shift, which some bartenders can only dream of.

"Yes, I’ve definitely made more than usual," she told the outlet. "$1,000 is not a normal day.”

She continued: "I was a little surprised, but it was a good surprise."

Scots have taken over Boston in recent weeks (Finn Gomez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Many Boston boozers were drunk dry by Scottish World Cup fans, including Hennessy’s Bar in downtown.

Noelle Somers, Chief Operating Officer at the bar, told UNILAD: "We had run out of a lot of beer come Sunday night (14 June).

"We had to change our our delivery strategy for the following week. I think all bars in Boston did that where we were getting deliveries every day last week."

Somers didn't have an exact figure on how many beers have been sold at Hennessy’s, though she admitted to UNILAD 'it's triple the amount that we would usually do on like our huge day like St Patrick's Day.'