Man who who used Ozempic for weight loss found that using the GLP-1 had an unexpected impact on him after drinking alcohol.

In 2025, it was reported that around 12 to 14 percent of the American population were using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss purposes and Trey Luker-Stewart was one of them.

Trey used Ozempic to reach his goal weight and successfully lost 60 pounds on the drugs.

He was pleased with his achievements, but there was an unwanted side effect that came with taking Ozempic; Trey had once been what he described as 'a super happy drunk', but using GLP-1s he became 'a lot more emotional'.

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Speaking to the New York Post about his experiences, Trey shared: "Something that was once a fun thing to do now made me anxious and upset. I start overthinking everything and my feelings get hurt easier."

Trey Luker-Stewart lost 60lb in six months while taking Ozempic (Trey Luker-Stewart)

There was another unwanted aspect of his changing relationship with alcohol, and that was the unpleasant hangovers.

"Before, I could wake up after drinking at 7am and go to the gym and be productive," he said. "But once I started taking a GLP-1, I was down for the count until lunchtime."

Supposedly this happened even after a couple of drinks.

Trey, who is a real estate agent and bar owner in Dallas, Texas, says alcohol sales in the city have declined and he believes that GLP-1s may play a part in that.

"In Dallas overall, we’ve seen a 35 percent drop in alcohol sales across the board, and I think a lot of that has to do with GLP-1s," said Trey. "I know I’m not the only one that feels this way when they go out."

The 29-year-old found that alcohol affected him different after taking GLP-1s (Trey Luker-Stewart)

Trey took the medication for around six months and, while his appetite and cravings came back after coming off the drugs, his previous, more enjoyable experiences with alcohol did not.

He now just takes a monthly dose so that he maintains his weight loss achievements.

"I expected the alcohol side effects to do the same thing as the food, but it didn’t really ever go away," he said. "Am I bummed about it? A little bit, because I used to be a fun drunk. But it’s better for my health."

There have been studies on how drugs like GLP-1s react with alcohol, and one found that people on the medication felt that they didn't get drunk as easily. This is believed to come down to the fact that GLP-1s slow alcohol entering the bloodstream.

As a result, the drugs might reduce the effect of alcohol and help people drink less.