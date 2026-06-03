A doctor has shared three important questions to ask when you feel like symptoms are being 'dismissed' or ignored, as well as additional advice to help ensure they are taken seriously.

An NHS doctor from the UK has urged patients to push for real answers when they feel as though they're not being listened to.

Doctor Karan Rajan, known as Dr. Raj on TikTok, stressed the importance of letting your doctor know that symptoms need to be taken seriously.

"If you feel that your doctor ignores your concerns and undermines your symptoms, here is how to advocate for your health," he said, addressing his five million followers.

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He noted that patients should feel comfortable enough to ask their own questions, 'even the awkward ones'.

He noted that doctors often work in autopilot after seeing so many patients. (Getty Stock Images)

And while the health expert revealed that doctors are trained in critical thinking, he admitted that they frequently work on autopilot, after seeing so many patients in a day.

The three questions he urged people to ask are:





What else could this be?

Are there any tests we haven't done yet?

Can you explain why you think this is normal for me?





But beyond these three simple questions, Dr. Raj shared more helpful insight on how to ensure your symptoms are taken seriously.

Keep a symptom log

"Keep a comprehensive record of your symptoms, noting when they occur, their severity, what alleviates or exacerbates them, and how they affect your daily life," he advised.

He further noted the importance of detail, for example instead of noting 'tiredness', the expert said to explain exactly how tired you feel and at what point in the day.

Ask for a referral

Rather than framing it as confrontation, Dr. Raj said it's merely curiosity.

The doctor pressed the importance of advocating for your own health. (Getty Stock Images)

"Specialists possess more in-depth knowledge in specific areas. For example, persistent muscle pain could be indicative of fibromyalgia.

"That severe menstrual cramp could be endometriosis."

Bring someone with you

The doctor appreciated that health appointments can be scary, and asserting yourself in a room with a professional is often intimidating.

He said: "Having a reliable friend or family member present at your appointment can make a significant difference."

Know your rights

The expert added: "In most countries you're entitled to a second opinion and access to your medical records, use these rights liberally."

Dr. Raj said it is perfectly okay to ask for a second opinion, or consider contacting online community groups.