3 children die in US after overdosing on common over-the-counter allergy medicine

Three children in Connecticut have died after overdosing on diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in common allergy medication Benadryl, in just two months, sparking concern among health officials.

The state's Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) confirmed the cluster of deaths, which all involved diphenhydramine hydrochloride, an antihistamine widely available without a prescription and sold under numerous brand and generic names at convenience stores across the US.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Krishnan Narasimhan, head of family medicine at Stamford Hospital, described the cluster as "unusual" and "definitely cause for concern because it's a lot."

State officials have not released the ages of the children who died or any details about the circumstances of their deaths, including which specific diphenhydramine product was involved.

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Three children in Connecticut have died due to overdoses of a common over-the-counter allergy medication, raising concerns among health officials. (Getty stock image)

What Happens When You Take Too Much Benadryl?

Taking an excessive amount of diphenhydramine can cause a dangerously elevated heart rate, seizures, agitation, hallucinations, urinary retention leading to kidney dysfunction, and an arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat that can be fatal.

The FDA has also warned that high doses can lead to coma or death. The OCA urged parents to store all medications, prescription and non-prescription, safely and out of reach of children, regardless of their age.

These deaths have reignited concern about the so-called "Benadryl Challenge," a social media trend that first emerged on TikTok in 2020.

The challenge dared users to intentionally take dangerously high doses of diphenhydramine, then resist the drowsiness the drug produces to achieve a high. The OCA said it "cannot confirm" a direct link between the Connecticut deaths and the challenge, but the trend's history is alarming.

State officials have not released the ages or any additional details about the children who have died or the circumstances surrounding the deaths. They also have not commented on the specific diphenhydramine hydrochloride product used. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Can you die from the Benadryl challenge?

In April, Dr Stephanie Felton of Cook Children's Medical Center in Texas revealed that the hospital had recorded one death connected to the challenge, and had treated more than 100 patients for diphenhydramine overdoses in the six months prior, primarily teens and pre-teens.

TikTok has since removed videos related to the challenge from its platform. Users who now search for "Benadryl challenge" are redirected to a substance use and emergency resource page.

A TikTok spokesperson has previously stated that the platform's community guidelines do not allow content that promotes dangerous activities or challenges.

When the trend first emerged, then-Benadryl parent company Johnson & Johnson called it "extremely concerning and dangerous" and urged consumers to stop participating. The brand is now owned by Kenvue Inc.

The FDA has advised parents to store diphenhydramine out of sight and reach of children and to lock up medications that could be misused by young people. Healthcare workers have also been urged to raise awareness of the trend with caregivers.