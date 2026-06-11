3 children die in US after overdosing on common over-the-counter allergy medicine
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3 children die in US after overdosing on common over-the-counter allergy medicine

The deaths come amid a years-old social media challenge that dares users to intentionally overdose on the drug

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Drugs, TikTok, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford