One sex position is responsible for around half of all instances of a brutal injury which can happen during sex if you're not careful.

Of all penis injuries sustained during sex, Dr Karan Raj has explained in a TikTok video that about 50 percent of them come from this single position.

Dr Raj explained that this is the 'most dangerous sex position according to science', so those of you who wince at the idea of penile injuries should brace yourselves.

There are of course a lot of positions out there to choose from, from the intimacy of missionary to the more adventurous like the butter churner or the wheelbarrow - and yes, those are both real.

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But Dr Raj explained that any miscalculation in the motion in this position, if 'there is any erratic thrusting or if the movements of the two parties are not in sync', could leave one partner screaming for the wrong reasons.

So it's probably worth thinking about the next time you're about to get it on.

There are a lot of positions to choose from, but this one is the riskiest (Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty)

The injury is a penile fracture, because despite certain slang terms the human penis does not have an actual bone in it - though interestingly some animals do have a penis bone.

However, when it's erect the tissues in the penis can tear in a painful penile fracture.

Dr Raj explained: "A penile fracture is a tear in the tunica albuginea. This is a rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to enlarge in width and length during an erection."

If it happens, you'll definitely know as you might here a 'popping sound' or notice a sudden loss of an erection according to Mayo Clinic. Ouch.





Mayo Clinic added: "Left untreated, a penis fracture might result in a curved penis or the permanent inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for sex (erectile dysfunction)."

As for the position which causes the most: it's reverse cowgirl.

It doesn't take much imagination to see how.

Not only do you have most of one partner's body weight going onto the penis, but they also can't actually see what they're doing, increasing the likelihood of a disastrous, badly-aimed thrust.

One position accounts for around 50 percent of penile fractures (Frank and Helena/Getty)

Despite the risk reverse cowgirl remains a popular position for men, though it's actually one of the least popular for women.

And when you think about it, the position definitely does benefit one partner more than the other.

The person on the bottom gets a view of their partner's rear end and doesn't have to do a great deal.

Meanwhile, for the person on top they have to stare at their partner's feet, while also having to do most of the work.

Not only that, but several women also took to social media to explain that for them the angle of entry in reverse cowgirl doesn't make for the most pleasurable, or even comfortable, experience.

Some also said that the position feels very disconnected and not very intimate with their partner.