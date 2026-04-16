A study has revealed which sex position burns the most calories.

It doesn't take much imagination or experience to figure out that some sex positions are a whole lot more athletic than others.

There's a reason that some are better suited to a lazy Sunday morning, while others could even require stretching to avoid pulled muscles.

Of course, this also highlights that the type of sex will also be a factor in how many calories you burn - which might be helpful in weight loss.

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Something more relaxed or easy going might still get the heart racing, but the sort of enthusiasm that leaves everyone collapsed in a heap needing water is more what we're referring to in this instance.

So for each of these positions, which were compiled by online healthcare provider ZAVA, assume a 'passionate and intense' level of vigour.

Some are more demanding than others (Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty)

Firstly, it's important to point out that the amount of calories you're burning depends on which partner we're talking about - after all if you're the one doing the work you'll get tired more quickly.

The lowest overall was spooning, with 39.38 calories burned in 15 minutes for the receiving partner, while it was 63 calories for the giving one.

As for the highest, well this depends.

For women, or indeed whoever happens to be on top, cowgirl was the highest for burning calories, coming in at 78.75 calories in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in men the equivalent was the standing position, at the same number of calories.

And it was also the standing position which had the highest average number of calories burned for both partners, with the 78.75 calories for men and 59.06 for women making a fitting average of just under 69 calories.

Yes, really - do the maths yourself if you don't believe it.

Standing up is the most physically demanding (Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty)

For the avoidance of doubt, this is where one partner stands and the other wraps their legs around their waist, with the standing partner holding them at the best height for everything to 'fit together'.

It's not hard to see why this is the most demanding position, as it works out a lot of muscle groups for everyone involved.

Not only does it have the same aerobic aspect as all the other ones, but you also have to use your lower back and core, as well as the hamstrings and glutes, not to mention arms.

Of course, this can also be part of a wider exercise regimen to help with your health.

Crystal Wyllie is a doctor at ZAVA, and explained: "Consistency is key. Treating these activities as part of a broader approach to fitness can help build a foundation for more structured workouts.

"For those looking to lose weight or become more toned, bedroom activity can be an approachable introduction, which can then be complemented with other low-impact sports or activities such as yoga, pilates, swimming, or brisk walking.

"By combining fun, movement, and variety, it’s possible to improve fitness while also enhancing connection and wellbeing, proving that physical activity doesn’t have to be boring or punishing to be effective.”