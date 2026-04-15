Hookup culture has become one of the defining features of modern relationships and dating in the digital age, but how does it affect your mental health?

Dating apps have made casual encounters more accessible than ever before and for some, this shift has created a sense of freedom in hooking up with different partners with no expectation of commitment or exclusivity.

But for others, the experience is far more complex, and not always positive.

If you’ve ever wondered whether casual sex has an impact on mental health, there is research suggesting the answer is a bit like a condom - it’s not one-size-fits-all.

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Perhaps you love doing it just once, or regularly, or spontaneously, with an ex, a FWB (friends with benefits), or someone random from an app as an outlet with no strings attached.

However some people may struggle with the emotional aspects of a casual sexual relationship, leading to complicated feelings and maybe unreciprocated emotions or expectations. Others may also be concerned about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or religious reasons.

People react differently to casual relationships (Getty Stock Image)

But what happens in situations when one person develops stronger feelings for other, or yearns for a relationship greater than casual sexual encounters? This is just one of the issues that can come up.

Some individuals are better at compartmentalizing romantic longing after having sex, and for others, casual sex can be hard because emotions come into play.

Women have a much harder time avoiding emotional attachment compared with men in situations like this. When this happens, they are more likely to feel used, depressed, embarrassed, or regretful, research published in The Journal of Sex Research suggests.

Anyone can feel this way after jumping into a casual sexual relationship. You might tell yourself it’s just sex, but end up yearning for more.

And yet on the flipside there’s another issue. Some people may focus on keeping the relationship strictly sexual and end up missing the potential for a lasting relationship. They might end up looking back and regret not pursuing a relationship.

When one person craves commitment, and the other just wants to keep things on a booty call level, this unbalanced situation could impact the former’s self-esteem, leading to anxiety, stress, self-doubt, or depression.

Does casual sex impact mental health? (Getty Stock Image)

A study on Hookup experiences and feelings of regret, published in the Journal of American College Health, examined how aspects of hookup culture are related to feelings of regret. Men and women are both more likely to regret hookups when alcohol was involved. The study, which focused on young adults at college, said the students regretted their hookups when it happened one time with a stranger. This supports the idea that context and circumstances of casual sex may influence your feelings after the fact.

Additionally, studies suggest that post-hookup distress is more likely when encounters involve riskier or unintended elements — with research showing that many participants report regret when a hookup goes further than intended, involves unfamiliar partners, or includes behaviours such as unprotected sex.

A narrative review paper on hookup culture published via the National Library of Medicine also highlights just how mixed emotional responses to casual sex can be. In one study of young adults, around a third reported feeling regretful or disappointed after a typical hookup, while others described feeling happy, satisfied, or even proud. Interestingly, emotions often shifted over time — with most participants reporting feeling good or excited during the encounter, but far more mixed or negative feelings afterwards (Paul & Hayes, 2002)..

So, findings suggest that casual sex isn’t inherently good or bad for mental health — but that its impact is often shaped by expectations, context, and how individuals process the experience afterwards.