Times are constantly changing, and when it comes to online slang, you’d better keep up or get lost in the past.

Parents understandably want to protect or keep tabs on their kids, particularly with so many dangers on social media or online forums and open world games.

To you, it might seem like a string of nonsensical letters have appeared on your child’s text messages. But to them, it could be a lewd request disguised as an acronym.

So, to save you from getting Urban Dictionary out and cracking the meanings of all these new words like some sort of covert agent – we've put it all into an easy to understand list.

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From an innocent 'JIC’ (just in case), to a more concerning ‘NIFOC’ (naked in front of computer), not everything is as it seems.

To help parents and guardians to safeguard children in this digital age, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and Sixth Form, a Birmingham school in the UK, sent out a full list after Netflix’s Adolescence, which showed insights into dangerous spaces on the internet, and the use of code words.

A UK school has revealed dangerous online slang that teenagers tend to use (Getty Stock Images)

Not too concerning, but might depend on context

Jarring - Annoying

'Bye Felicia' - Dismissive phrase to tell someone to go away

Jokes - Really funny

'Can't even' - Expression of exasperation

JSYK - Just so you know

'I'm weak' - That was funny

4eae - Forever and ever

NAGI - Not a good idea

Aired - Ignoring someone

OTP - Fictional couple meant to be together

PAP - Post a picture

Begfriend - Someone who sucks up to others

BF or GF -Boyfriend or girlfriend

Peng or tidy - Really attractive

Blates - Obviously

Blessed - Nice person

BOL - Be on later

Bookie - Weird or disgusting

Booted - Left behind or dumped

PTB - Please text back

RAK - Random act of kindness

Bromance - Close friendship between two boys

ROFL - Rolling on the floor laughing

CBA - Can't be bothered

Salty - Bitter about something

Sip tea - Mind your own business

Ship - Relationship admiration

Sick - Fantastic/cool

Cuz - Friend

Skurt - Go away or leave

Slay - Doing really well

Dime - Extremely good-looking person

Slipping - Messing up

SMH - Shaking my head

Fam - Close friends

Stacked - Muscly, toned

Straight fire - Hot/trendy

FOMO - Fear of missing out

Swipe right - Tinder term of approval

TBR - To be rude

Trolling - Fooling someone; often abusive online

TTYL - Talk to you later

Gucci - Good/cool

Turnt - Excited/lit

HAND - Have a nice day

Wag1/Wagwan - What's up?

Hundo P - 100% sure

WB - Welcome back

Woke - Highly aware of social issues

WTPA - Where’s the party at?

WYRN - What's your real name?

WYSIWYG - What you see is what you get

YOLO - You only live once

IU2U - It's up to you

There are certain phrases to be cautious of (Getty Stock Image)

Drug and alcohol related

420 - Marijuana

Molly - Ecstasy/MDMA (or a person named Molly)

Wired - Drug-induced paranoia

Wavey - Drunk or high

Pre-ing - Pre-drinking

Crow - Cannabis

Relating to supervision

9 - A parent is watching

MOS - Mum over shoulder

P911 or P999 - Parents are watching

POS - Parents over shoulder

CD9 - Parents are around

Confrontational

'Are you parring me?' - Are you disrespecting me?

Moving to (someone) - Approaching aggressively or romantically

A red flag

'I know a way you can earn money fast' - Possible attempt to get photos/webcam access or blackmail info

'I know someone who can get you a modelling job' - Possible attempt to ask for photos/flatter

MIRL - Meeting in real life

#ana - Anorexia

#deb - Depression

#sue - Suicide

It includes everything from drug use to sex (Getty Stock Images)

MOOS - Member of the opposite sex

#svv Self-harming behaviour

#thinsp Thinspiration (photos/messages inspiring thinness)

Netflix 'n Chill - Meeting under the pretence of watching Netflix, but actually for sex

NIFOC - Naked in front of computer

NSFL - Not safe for life

ASL - Age, sex, location

NSFW - Not safe for work

RU/18 - Are you over 18?

CU46 - See you for sex

Sket - Insulting term towards girls

Daddy - A partner with influence/power or affection

Slept -Knock someone out

Smash - Casual sex

Down in the DM - Plans for a sexual hook-up in social media/texts

FWB Friends with benefits

Zerg To gang up on someone

Hooking up Having sex

FYEO - For your eyes only

Thirsty - Desperate for something

Throw shade - Give a nasty look or comment

GNOC - Get naked on camera

IWSN - I want sex now

The letter read: "Contextual safeguarding is when schools react and deliver content or important message that are relevant to a local area or something that is being discussed in popular culture.

"Currently the number 1 in ‘Top 10 TV Programmes in the UK Today’ on Netflix is the drama named ‘Adolescence’.

"This drama is about the arrest, schooling, psychological assessment and home life of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a fellow pupil as a result of radicalisation online and in response to unkind messages sent online."