Topics: Adolescence, Education, Social Media, Parenting
Times are constantly changing, and when it comes to online slang, you’d better keep up or get lost in the past.
Parents understandably want to protect or keep tabs on their kids, particularly with so many dangers on social media or online forums and open world games.
To you, it might seem like a string of nonsensical letters have appeared on your child’s text messages. But to them, it could be a lewd request disguised as an acronym.
So, to save you from getting Urban Dictionary out and cracking the meanings of all these new words like some sort of covert agent – we've put it all into an easy to understand list.
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From an innocent 'JIC’ (just in case), to a more concerning ‘NIFOC’ (naked in front of computer), not everything is as it seems.
To help parents and guardians to safeguard children in this digital age, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and Sixth Form, a Birmingham school in the UK, sent out a full list after Netflix’s Adolescence, which showed insights into dangerous spaces on the internet, and the use of code words.
Jarring - Annoying
'Bye Felicia' - Dismissive phrase to tell someone to go away
Jokes - Really funny
'Can't even' - Expression of exasperation
JSYK - Just so you know
'I'm weak' - That was funny
4eae - Forever and ever
NAGI - Not a good idea
Aired - Ignoring someone
OTP - Fictional couple meant to be together
PAP - Post a picture
Begfriend - Someone who sucks up to others
BF or GF -Boyfriend or girlfriend
Peng or tidy - Really attractive
Blates - Obviously
Blessed - Nice person
BOL - Be on later
Bookie - Weird or disgusting
Booted - Left behind or dumped
PTB - Please text back
RAK - Random act of kindness
Bromance - Close friendship between two boys
ROFL - Rolling on the floor laughing
CBA - Can't be bothered
Salty - Bitter about something
Sip tea - Mind your own business
Ship - Relationship admiration
Sick - Fantastic/cool
Cuz - Friend
Skurt - Go away or leave
Slay - Doing really well
Dime - Extremely good-looking person
Slipping - Messing up
SMH - Shaking my head
Fam - Close friends
Stacked - Muscly, toned
Straight fire - Hot/trendy
FOMO - Fear of missing out
Swipe right - Tinder term of approval
TBR - To be rude
Trolling - Fooling someone; often abusive online
TTYL - Talk to you later
Gucci - Good/cool
Turnt - Excited/lit
HAND - Have a nice day
Wag1/Wagwan - What's up?
Hundo P - 100% sure
WB - Welcome back
Woke - Highly aware of social issues
WTPA - Where’s the party at?
WYRN - What's your real name?
WYSIWYG - What you see is what you get
YOLO - You only live once
IU2U - It's up to you
420 - Marijuana
Molly - Ecstasy/MDMA (or a person named Molly)
Wired - Drug-induced paranoia
Wavey - Drunk or high
Pre-ing - Pre-drinking
Crow - Cannabis
9 - A parent is watching
MOS - Mum over shoulder
P911 or P999 - Parents are watching
POS - Parents over shoulder
CD9 - Parents are around
'Are you parring me?' - Are you disrespecting me?
Moving to (someone) - Approaching aggressively or romantically
'I know a way you can earn money fast' - Possible attempt to get photos/webcam access or blackmail info
'I know someone who can get you a modelling job' - Possible attempt to ask for photos/flatter
MIRL - Meeting in real life
#ana - Anorexia
#deb - Depression
#sue - Suicide
MOOS - Member of the opposite sex
#svv Self-harming behaviour
#thinsp Thinspiration (photos/messages inspiring thinness)
Netflix 'n Chill - Meeting under the pretence of watching Netflix, but actually for sex
NIFOC - Naked in front of computer
NSFL - Not safe for life
ASL - Age, sex, location
NSFW - Not safe for work
RU/18 - Are you over 18?
CU46 - See you for sex
Sket - Insulting term towards girls
Daddy - A partner with influence/power or affection
Slept -Knock someone out
Smash - Casual sex
Down in the DM - Plans for a sexual hook-up in social media/texts
FWB Friends with benefits
Zerg To gang up on someone
Hooking up Having sex
FYEO - For your eyes only
Thirsty - Desperate for something
Throw shade - Give a nasty look or comment
GNOC - Get naked on camera
IWSN - I want sex now
The letter read: "Contextual safeguarding is when schools react and deliver content or important message that are relevant to a local area or something that is being discussed in popular culture.
"Currently the number 1 in ‘Top 10 TV Programmes in the UK Today’ on Netflix is the drama named ‘Adolescence’.
"This drama is about the arrest, schooling, psychological assessment and home life of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a fellow pupil as a result of radicalisation online and in response to unkind messages sent online."