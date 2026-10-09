Woman claims she 'no longer smells' due to her diet of raw fruit and veg

If you scroll through social media, you will likely come across influencers swearing by a raw meat diet, but one woman has taken her eating habits in a completely different direction.

Akuc Bol, of London, follows a strict raw vegan diet consisting entirely of uncooked fruits and vegetables, which she claims has stopped her from smelling.

Because of this the 31-year-old says she has not needed to wear any deodorant in two years, even when she is sweating heavily while working out

The actress and model was originally inspired to change her eating habits after attending a plant-based wellness retreat in Florida, where she learned about the potential bodily impacts of a fully raw food diet.

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“One of the doctors at the retreat said once he started eating lots of raw foods, he noticed that he didn’t have to wear deodorant," she explained to PA Real Life.

The fear of smelling had always been at the forefront of Bol's mind - so much so that she has previously attempted to make her own deodorant.

“When I was at uni I tried using my own natural concoctions of deodorant and toothpaste but none of it worked," the Brit said.

“It felt like a lightbulb went off – I didn’t want to wear deodorant anymore so I decided to be raw vegan.”

Akuc Bol has claimed switching to a raw fruit and veg diet is preventing her from smelling bad (PA Media)

After gradually increasing her raw intake throughout 2023, her daily meals are now made up of large fruit smoothies, huge salads, and dehydrated vegetables, helping her avoid highly processed foods.

Since making the switch, she insists she no longer suffers from bad body odor.

“I go to dance classes, I’m sweating buckets and I just have a natural smell, not like body odour,” Bol added.

“I’ve asked my sister and friends if I smell and they all say no.”

She noted that the biggest adjustment to the lifestyle was simply getting used to eating cold food, and has now even adapted her social life and family celebrations to fit her preferences, drinking savory tomato and onion juice for Christmas dinner before making dehydrated mushroom burgers for the holiday the following year.

Akuc Bol has completely overhauled her eating habits to consume only uncooked plant-based and claims to have reaped some unexpected hygiene benefits (PA Media)

“All my family fell asleep after their traditional Christmas dinner and I felt alive and energised and awake - feeling tired isn’t living for me anymore,” Bol explained.

Despite feeling energized and confident, her strict lifestyle has attracted criticism on social media.

She said: “There was a lot of pushback online - people have accused me of having an eating disorder, or that I eat cooked food behind the scenes, but these small voices don’t count for anything."

Now, she's hopeful she'll meet a partner who shares her exact ethical views, and will follow a raw vegan diet.

Bol added: "My life partner must be a raw vegan, just so our ethics are the same, and our future children will follow the same diet.

“I’ve seen some raw vegan men on Instagram and they’re so hot! I’m just waiting to meet one in real life."