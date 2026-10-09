Woman claims she 'no longer smells' due to her diet of raw fruit and veg
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Woman claims she 'no longer smells' due to her diet of raw fruit and veg

She completely overhauled her eating habits to consume only uncooked plant-based and claims to have reaped some unexpected hygiene benefits

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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