We're often told about the dangers failed condoms can bring when it comes to pregnancy, but there's actually another sex tool that could lead to an unwelcome surprise.

Lubricant is a staple in most couple's bedroom and is often used to make sex more pleasurable. And while it's used by many, health experts recently detailed some things to be mindful of when it comes to lube.

They are urging people to check the expiry date on the substance due to the real risk of out of date lube causing a condom to failure, which in turn could lead to an unexpected pregnancy or an unpleasant sexually transmitted infection (STI).

You may be well practiced in checking a condom's expiry date hasn't been passed, but pharmacist Alex Pearson told the Metro how you should be doing the same with lube before having sex.

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Health experts are warning people to check lube bottles before use (Getty Stock Photo)

She told the outlet: "Lubricants are designed to reduce friction between the condom and the skin. If a lubricant has degraded, dried out or changed texture after expiring, it may no longer function effectively.

"Reduced lubrication can lead to increased friction during sex, which places additional stress on the condom material."

The heath professional noted that while condoms are 'designed to withstand the friction of sexual activity and most are pre-lubricated, they are not unbreakable'. On top of that, ‘if friction increases due to insufficient lubrication, this can raise the risk of the condom stretching excessively or breaking.’

You will be able to tell if lube is out of date from the expiry date found on the bottle. Meanwhile, some products will detail how long you should be using the lube after its been opened.

As for signs to look out for, Pearson stated to the Metro that 'changes in texture are one of the most common indicators' to be aware of.

You really shouldn't be using expired lube (Getty Stock Photo)

"If a lubricant becomes unusually thick, sticky, grainy or separated, it may no longer function properly," she added.

"Lubricants are designed to create a smooth, consistent layer between surfaces to reduce friction, so changes in texture can affect how well the product works."

The expert went on to note that an odd smell and strange color can also be a sign lube is not fit for use, and if you have any doubts, it's advised to not use it and chuck the sex tool in the bin.

If you do risk it, then health experts say you could well increase your chances of getting pregnant and catching an STI.