The FDA has issued an urgent warning for certain supplements which are being sold online.

Some 29 supplements have been affected by the recall, which has been issued as they contain a poisonous substance.

The supplements purport to contain a substance called tejocote root, derived from the plant Crataegus mexicana, or 'Brazil seed', which contain a lot of vitamin C and antioxidants.

But tests carried out by the FDA found that the supplements instead contain Yellow Oleander, and not this labelled ingredient.

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According to the FDA, Yellow Oleander is a poisonous plant which originates in Mexico and Central America, and is described as 'a toxic substance of concern to public health officials'.

One of the affected products (FDA)

The FDA said: 'Based on the FDA’s sampling and testing results thus far, the FDA is also concerned that other products marketed as tejocote root (including with other names such as Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote and Mexican Hawthorn) may contain yellow oleander.

"Consuming yellow oleander can cause severe adverse health effects and be potentially fatal."

The agency has advised people to 'stop using and dispose of these products'.

They also advised anyone who has used the affected products to 'contact their health care provider immediately, even if the products have not been used recently, so that an appropriate evaluation may be conducted', and to call 911 or a poison control center 'if you or someone in your care has serious side effects from these products'.

Yellow Oleander can lead to serious health effects, including cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal effects, and the FDA warned that these can be fatal.

Severe symptoms include abdominal pain, confusion, and cardiac arrest.

Another of the affected products (FDA)

Supplement products affected by the recall have been available for sale on several online platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and independent websites.

Following the notice, a number of companies have recalled the products.

Meanwhile, others removed them from sale, or declined to issue a recall.

In an update on the recall, the FDA said: "The FDA is actively working with the third-party platforms where these products are sold."

It added: "The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and the FDA will continue to provide information on any further actions as it becomes available. Products may be added to this advisory.

"The FDA is working to further address the concerns related to these products and monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging issues."

The agency also explained that it is still testing products, and others may be added to the list if they are found to contain Yellow Oleander.

Full list of products currently affected

Chupa Panza - Naturista Reyes (Suerte Y Salud LLC, La Tia Mana LLC)

SdB Semilla de Brasil Tejocote Root - OBC GROUP CORP

SdB ELITE - OBC GROUP CORP

SiluetaYa Mexican Tejocote Roots - SiluetaYa, LLC

New Me - Shopnewmeroot.com

VidaSlim - Vidaslim Co./Vidaslim USA

Primor Health Optimus Weight - Creativa Interiors, LLC/Privit Wellness, LLC

SdB Elite Salud da Belleza - Innovacion Natural, LLC

Brazil Seed Semilla de Brazil - Innovacion Natural, LLC

Green ELV Nutrition brand - World Green Nutrition Inc. / Alipotec

Elv Control Herbal Supplement (capsules) - World Green Nutrition Inc. / Alipotec

ALIPOTEC ELV Mexican Tejocote Root - Alipotec South TX

World Green Nutrition, Inc.

nwl NUTRA Mexican Tejocote Root - Amazon.com

EVA NUTRITION Mexican Tejocote Root - Global Mix Inc.

ELV King All Natural Tejocote Root - Sunset Sales +

ELV King Tejocote Root Raiz de Tejocote - Sunset Sales +

ALIPOTEC Tejocote Root Dietary Supplement Pieces - ALIPOTEC RAIZ DE TEJOCOTE

Science of ALPHA Mexican Tejocote Root - Natural Supplements, LLC

H & Natural Tejo Root Raiz de Tejocote - H and Natural

H & Natural Brazil Seed - H and Natural

ALIPOTEC Tejocote Root Raiz de Tejocote - Backstage CTC Seller

ALIPOTEC Tejocote Root Dietary Supplement Pieces - Amazon.com

Nutraholics ELV Tejocote Root Dietary Supplement Pieces - Amazon.com

Nutraholics ELV Nutraking Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces - Amazon.com

ALIPOTEC Tejocote Root - Amazon.com

Niwali Raiz de Tejocote - Global Mix, Inc.

Science of Alpha Mexican Tejocote Root - Global Mix, Inc.

ALIPOTEC Tejocote Root Dietary Supplement Pieces - Innovacion Natural, LLC

Tejocotex Tejocote Root - Pastor-Villareal, Inc.