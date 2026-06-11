Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects between 30 and 50 million men in the US, making it one of the most common ailments for men over 40.

Experts are now warning this ailment could be a signal that all is not well in other parts of the body, serving as 'a canary in a coalmine' for a slew of other health concerns.

Speaking to the New York Post, Dr. Justin Houman, assistant professor of Urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said we are heading for an 'erectile dysfunction epidemic'.

He said: "ED is what I call a canary in the coal mine for systemic vascular and metabolic disease,” describing it as “an early warning signal" from the vascular system.

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Getting an erection involves a complex co-ordination between your brain, blood vessels, nervous system and hormones.

So it might not just be a case of not feeling it, problems could be caused by anything from hardened arteries, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or even blood flow issues.

"That’s why we say ED precedes cardiac events by an average of three to five years. It’s a window of opportunity, not just an inconvenience,” Dr Houman added.

Erectile dysfunction affects millions of men, both young and old, with between 30 and 50 million experiencing difficulty getting and keeping an erection. (Getty stock image)

What health conditions are linked to erectile dysfunction?

There are several conditions that Dr Houman says are linked to erectile dysfunction, including:

Cardiovascular disease, such as coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

High cholesterol

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Testosterone deficiency

Sleep apnea

Chronic kidney disease

Depression

Specifically, there's a strong link between diabetes and heart disease. Dr Houman said that men with ED have nearly a 50% higher risk of developing heart disease compared to men without.

Dr Houman continued: “An erection is fundamentally a vascular event,” he noted.

It requires healthy arterial blood flow, nitric oxide signalling and compliant blood vessels.

“The penile arteries are small, so when systemic vascular disease begins silently damaging blood vessels throughout the body, the penile arteries show symptoms first, often years before a man has a heart attack or stroke."

Erectile dysfunction could be a sign that there's a bigger health issue in the body (Getty stock image)

He continued to say that ED is not a sex problem, but a health problem and a signal that shouldn't go unheeded.

“Whether or not you’re having sex with a partner is completely irrelevant to what your vascular system is trying to tell you,” he said.

“A man who develops ED at 45 and ignores it because he’s not in a relationship may be missing a three to five year window to intervene before a cardiac event or a diabetes diagnosis.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Erectile dysfunction (ED) is significantly more common in younger men than many realize, with research showing it affects between 14% to nearly 30% of men under 40.

Studies report that about 1 in 4 men seeking medical care for new-onset ED is actually under the age of 40.

Dr Houman says this is why younger guys experiencing ED need to seek advice from a healthcare professional, as it could signal cardiovascular risk, testosterone deficiency, sleep apnea or psychological factors.

“In men in their 40s and 50s, ED is often the first clinical manifestation of cardiovascular or metabolic disease that hasn’t yet been diagnosed, and this is the group where acting early has the most impact on long-term outcomes,” he said.

“Older men sometimes accept ED as inevitable, but even at 60 or 70 it should prompt a health conversation, not just a prescription. No age group gets a pass,” Houman added.

Dr Houman recommends speaking to your Dr about ED - and being honest! (Getty stock image)

How you can fight erectile dysfunction?

Dr Houman recommends the following to give yourself the best chance of beating ED