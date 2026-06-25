A woman has claimed that she was able to reverse her 'skin age', making this nearly 10 years less than her actual age.

Kate Tolo opened up about how she had been able to do this in a post on her social media page, sharing the impact of several changes she made to her life.

This included closely monitoring a number of different factors using a 'scientific approach'.

Tolo takes her approach to this from self-described 'biohacker' Bryan Johnson, who is attempting to prolong his life indefinitely through maintain a strict lifestyle involving a host of unusual therapies.

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In fact, Tolo and Johnson have been in a relationship for almost five years, and now Tolo, 30, has taken to social media to share how she has achieved her transformation.

"We started our health scientific experiment together, and I started to change my core habits… which no doubt had a major impact on my overall aging," she said.

Tolo shared the results of the scans (X/@_katetolo)

She started by explaining that she is not claiming that she looks 21 years old, but that according to certain markers that is her 'skin age'.

"I am not saying I look 21 yrs old... or that I am 21 yrs old according to all skin markers - just the specific key skin markers that multi-spectral imaging can measure," she said.

"And according to those 8 markers, my skin age is 21 years old."

I am 30 and my skin age is 21



I took a scientific approach, you can too. In this post I've shared everything I did to reverse my skin age and how you can do the same.



+ my skin protocol

+ how skin measurement works

+ how to start

+ how to track



🧵 pic.twitter.com/H3KqXjaxEd — Kate Tolo (@_katetolo) June 23, 2026





She explained that aging can impact on many aspects of the skin, such as bone structure, collagen, elasticity, and hydration.

Tolo said that she was able to measure her skin age using a technique called 'multi-spectral imaging', which is where different wavelengths of light are shone onto something.

"It uses standardized visible, polarized, and UV lighting to assess surface and subsurface skin features," she said.

Tolo has been in a relationship with Bryan Johnson for around five years (X/@_katetolo)

The way that each one is then reflected back can tell a researcher more about the object or person they are shining it on, for example the technique is sometimes used to reveal writing on old manuscripts that's been scrubbed out.

In Tolo's case, she used it not to reveal lost texts, but to expose things like pores, texture, UV spots, red areas, porphyrins, and wrinkles.

She said: "It’s also worth noting that five years ago, I was eating McDonald's daily and did not do anything specific for my skin."

And according to the markers that she was using, her skin had an age of 26 when she was 27 years old, but now that she's 30 her skin age in 21.

"This means that in 3 years, instead of accumulating 3 years of skin age, I reversed my skin-age by 5 years," she said.