96-year-old grandma threatened with eviction from nursing home after throwing 'wild parties'

A veteran influencer has claimed the caring home she resides in threatened her with eviction after the 96-year-old grandma enjoyed 'wild parties'.

Lillian Droniak, who has millions of followers online, made the claims in a lengthy video she uploaded to TikTok and Instagram last month.

She told her followers that the care home, which she did not name directly, gave her a 'formal warning' about throwing parties.

"I'm getting kicked out of the nursing home. I just got this letter. It says you're getting kicked out if you don't stop the parties," Droniak stated.

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The influencer then revealed the contents of the letter, which read: "We are reaching out because there have been many noise complaints about your room. Parties are not allowed and you cannot serve alcohol to other residents. This is a safety concern.

"While we encourage residents to socialize and enjoy community activities, we cannot have wild parties. It is shown on security footage that people were leaving your room at 1 a.m. last Tuesday."

Lillian Droniak was issued with a warning (Instagram/@grandma_droniak)

The letter continued: "Continued incidents of this nature may result in restrictions on visitors and common area privileges, and could lead to further review of your residency status within the community.

"We kindly ask for your cooperation in ensuring future gatherings remain respectful of community rules and quiet hours. No more parties please."

Droniak certainly appeared unbothered by the warning, while she said the price she pays for staying at the care home will mean she will continue to defy the rules.

She added in the video: "I could do what I want. I pay $12,000 a month to live here. I could party if I wanna.”

“My girlfriends are coming over tonight. We're gonna drink and gossip.

"I can't help it. I love to party. You can't stop me."

The video quickly went viral, with it even popping up on Paris Hilton's feed.

The media personality penned in the comments: "You deserve to keep Sliving. Sending you 500k Hilton Honors points so you can go party it up at a @Hilton My Hilton fam will be in touch."

A representative for Droniak told People that the matter has since been resolved with the caring home.

The home is 'allowing her to still have people in her room until late', but she 'can’t supply alcoholic drinks', according to the rep.

Droniak moved to a retirement home in June 2024 after falling and breaking her leg.

"I got put in a home. I need assistance. I don’t want to fall again," she said at the time.