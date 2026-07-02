96-year-old grandma threatened with eviction from nursing home after throwing 'wild parties'
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96-year-old grandma threatened with eviction from nursing home after throwing 'wild parties'

Lillian Droniak revealed she'd been issued with a 'formal warning'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@grandma_droniak

Topics: Viral

Callum Jones
Callum Jones